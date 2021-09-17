Larry Page, a mysterious mansion associated with Google, burns with three alerts





A three-warning fire at Palo Alto’s home owned by billionaire Google co-founder Larry Page demands an answer as to whether a California mansion was illegally used as a tech worker’s office. I have.

On Tuesday night, firefighters responded to the flames in a 6-bedroom, 5.5-bath house. It has a valuation of over $ 10 million per county record. According to fire authorities, a crew member was dispatched to a facility on Bryant Street at 8:10 pm after an absent neighbor discovered a problem with a security camera.

The identity of the 911 caller remains unknown. However, firefighters say a caller saw gray smoke on the door’s camera, according to a radio phone on the website Broadcastify, and a loud pop sound that neighbors believe can be heard through shattered windows. Said I heard.

Dozens of vehicles flocked to the neighborhood, where Page owns multiple properties, from the Palo Alto Police Department, Mountain View and Santa Clara County Fire Department, and the volunteer group Santa Clara County Fire Department.

According to Palo Alto Online, who first reported the fire, one neighbor said the house was owned by Page or Google itself and was used as an office for a small group of employees during the day. In fact, according to official records, the property is owned by LLC, which shares two addresses with the Pages Family Foundation, but it’s not entirely clear who is currently using or occupying the property. is not.

Google did not return the message by the press time.

A person with property knowledge told The Daily Beast that Page recently bought a home and used it as a guesthouse. And neighbor Rebecca Eisenberg, who filmed the incident, described the building as a guest cottage.

No one was at home and no one was seriously injured when the fire broke out, Deputy Fire Chief Kevin McNally told The Daily Beast. However, the two firefighters suffered minor injuries that did not require medical attention.

According to a Facebook post from the Palo Alto Fire Department, the crew arrived to discover a major fire on three sides of the building and on both floors. In addition, the flames from the fire threatened a tall tree on one side of the structure.

The cause of the hell in the wealthy neighborhood of Old Palo Altoan, once called home by Apple tycoon Steve Jobs, is under investigation. According to McNally, the first fire knockdown occurred about 25 minutes after the incident. The fire brigade stayed at the scene until early in the morning, turning off hotspots and monitoring the scene.

According to McNally, the first and second floors behind the building and the attic were severely damaged.

However, in response to the incident, some neighbors argue about what the authorities perceive as a positive response, while others dispute whether the real estate currently in use complies with local zoning laws. I was there.

According to two people at the scene, no flames were visible from the street within hours of the flames.

He owns what feels like most of the block, Eisenberg, a former city council candidate who previously served as legal counsel at Reddit, told The Daily Beast.

According to Eisenberg, in the situation of a fire department with a small number of engines and firefighters and running on a budget, at least a small invisible fire created this very expensive publicly funded response. There is a millionaire. (Despite being one of the wealthiest regions in the country, Palo Alto has faced tens of millions of dollars in budget cuts in recent years.)

One of the anonymous commenters on Palo Alto Online, the weekly newspaper website, complained. I was also surprised at the number of fires and police passing by the house on the way to the fire, completely ignoring the stop sign.Do multiple police cars really need to speed up from full throttle metal to petals? [sic], Through the stop sign? I got a fire engine, do you have more than 10 police cars?

My reaction was also that being a millionaire must be great.

Another person who chimes at that overly wealthy Palo Alto corporate type living in our neighborhood needs to take more responsibility for their negligence and oversight. The world does not revolve around self-euphoric ego and giant dollar signs.

Still, not all residents have agreed to allegations of special treatment for Silicon Valley celebrities. One neighbor, Diane Kristensen, said the reaction was just as fast during the other flames in the neighborhood.

She told us that Page lives in the area and owns several buildings nearby, protecting his privacy. He owns different property in different places, the resident added. Some of him have a family, while others have a resident.

The house is in good condition and a good neighbor and we don’t want to bother him.

The Palo Alto Properties page network has been a conspiracy for years.

According to two people living in the area, when he acquired a residential complex more than a decade ago, he completed a major renovation, including a huge underground hole. The project raised concerns about how it would affect groundwater and raised speculation that Page was building a bunker. (In 2010, local media reported on neighborhood concerns about what appears to be non-stop groundwater pumping from Page’s homes so that contractors could build basements.)

Over the past year, 48 pages have repeatedly appeared in national headlines. His whereabouts were a mystery for months until the insider chased him to a remote location in Fiji this summer. There, locals believe he may have bought his own island.

Around the same time, news was reported that Page acquired New Zealand residence rights earlier this year after applying for a rapid process for countries for the ultra-rich. Hell has plenty of time to make friends with fellow tech billionaire Peter Thiel, who owns 477 acres of land on the South Island. Thiel acquired full citizenship in 2011, despite spending only 12 days in the country.

Page and his Google co-founder Sergey Brin are each navigating a new life chapter. Worth more than $ 100 billion per person, the pair resigned from its parent search giant in 2019. We hold more than half of our business voting rights in case we change our minds.

