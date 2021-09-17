6 Benefits of Improving Your Property Security System

Approximately 44 million people in the United States rent the living space they reside in. If you are the owner of an apartment complex, you should be passionate about keeping your investment safe. In the past few years, theft rates in the United States have skyrocketed.

Improving your property security system is a great way to lower the risk of theft. The following are some of the benefits that come with improving your property security system.

1. Better Tenant Security

As the owner of an apartment complex, you have a responsibility to your tenants to keep them safe. Using outdated security solutions can make your tenants extremely vulnerable. Improving tenant security will be achievable if you improve your existing security system.

Doing things like investing in modern intercom systems will make your apartment complex more secure. The money spent on these security upgrades will pay off due to how safe they will make your tenants feel.

2. Attract Better Tenants and Improve Tenant Retention Rates

Attracting great tenants is the main goal most rental property owners have. If you want to make attracting great tenants easier, then you need to provide state-of-the-art security solutions. Not only can better security help you attract new tenants, it will also allow you to improve tenant retention rates.

3. Reduce the Risk of Package Theft

Over 43% of Americans have fallen victim to package theft in the past year. If tenants in your apartment complex have experienced a slew of package thefts, it is time to do something about it. With the addition of modern security cameras and state-of-the-art intercom systems, you can track everyone entering and leaving your apartment complex.

4. Additional Apartment Amenities

Renters generally gravitate to apartment complexes that offer great amenities. The more amenities you can offer potential tenants, the easier it will be to win them over. If you are looking for great security-based amenities to offer tenants, consider adding things like:

Touchless locks

Video intercoms

Secure package management

If you want to take the technology-based amenities you offer to the next level, you should also look into offering contactless tours of your facility. This can be accomplished by developing a virtual tour of your apartment complex and posting it on your website.

5. Make Your Property Manager’s Life Easier

Most rental property owners don’t have the time or energy needed to manage day-to-day operations. This is why most apartment complex owners hire property managers to assist them. If you want to reduce the headaches your property manager has to deal with, upgrading your complex security is crucial. With better security, you can eliminate the risk of theft and simplify your property manager’s life.

6. Easily Create an Attractive Living Environment

Staying competitive in the modern rental market is a lot harder than it seems. Edging out your competition will be much easier if you create an attractive living environment. With the addition of modern security equipment, you can make the environment your tenants live in much better.

As you can see, upgrading your property security system provides multiple benefits.