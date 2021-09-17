Google Cloud delivers ease of use and enterprise enhancements – blocks and files





Google Cloud adds reliability, availability, and protection to the functionality of objects, files, and containers to make your enterprise class stronger and easier to use.

The blog, co-authored by Guru Pangal of GM Storage and Brian Schwarz, Director of Product Management, has four separate announcements.

They write: Today, we are adding extensions to our popular cloud storage products and introducing two new services: Filestore Enterprise and Backup for Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE). The combination of these new features makes it easy to protect ready-to-use data for a variety of applications and use cases.

Google announced:

Dual Region Bucket Expansion with Custom Regions TurboReplicationBackup for GKEFilestore Enterprise

A dual region bucket is a single namespace (also known as a bucket) that spans regions. A dual region bucket is not a simple load balancer or access point at the network layer that sits on top of two independent buckets. It is a true single namespace bucket, active-active for reads / writes / deletes, and provides some important strong consistency properties. Google Cloud is unique in providing this functionality among the major public cloud vendors.

A custom bit means that the customer can choose between two regions that combine in a dual region, such as Frankfurt and London (UK), or Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Turbo replication offers an optional 15-minute RPO feature that replicates 100% of customer data across regions within 15 minutes. It’s backed by service-level agreements, and bloggers claim it’s the first from a major cloud provider.

Container backup

Google has introduced GKE (Google Kubernetes Engine) backup, which is explained in another blog. In fact, we’re announcing a preview of GKE’s backup, but the service isn’t ready yet.

This is a cloud-native way to protect, manage, and restore containerized applications and data. Google states that it is the first cloud provider to offer Kubernetes a simple first-party backup.

Customers can create backup plans to schedule regular backups of both application data and GKE cluster state data. [They] You can also restore each backup to a cluster in the same region or to a cluster in another region.

To register for Backup for GKE Preview, you must contact your account team or a Google Cloud sales representative.

File store and HA

The new FileStore Enterprise service is a fully managed cloud-native NFS system that includes high availability (HA) thanks to synchronous replication across multiple zones within a region.

Customers can provision NFS shares that are seamlessly and synchronously replicated between the three zones in the region. If a zone fails, other zones will take over and there will be no service interruption.

Two Google executives claim that this is suitable for traditional Tier 1 enterprise applications (such as SAP) that need to share files.

The third blog explains it more. Filestore Enterprise is backed by a service level agreement that provides 99.99% regional availability.

The Filestore product family includes:

Filestore Basic for file sharing, software development, GKE workloads, Filestore High Scale for high performance computing (HPC) application requirements such as genomic sequencing and financial services transaction analysis, for critical applications (such as SAP) and GKE workloads. Filestore Enterprise.

The blog says: You can also use Filestore to take regular snapshots of your file system and keep as many recovery points as you need. Filestore makes it easy to recover individual files or the entire file system from a previous snapshot recovery point in less than 10 minutes.

This feature can significantly reduce the appeal of third-party file backup products to Google Cloud file users.

