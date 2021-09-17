Privacy rules can reshape the Internet. Google streamlines display campaign tools





Two internet stories

Apple and Google’s user privacy rules may cause pain among advertisers and reshape the Internet itself, the New York Times reports. Audience targeting technology (ie, site tags and third-party cookies) has helped transform many of the advertising technologies and social media platforms at the top of the vibrant $ 350 billion digital advertising industry into a giant one. rice field. But government agencies around the world are becoming more strict, and everyone but Silicon Valley leaders is worried, not to mention apps and browsers that attract web users. Jeff Green, CEO of The Trade Desk, answers questions that the Internet has been working on for decades. Sheri Bachstein, chief of IBM Watson Advertising, said in an interview with AdExchanger quoted in a Times article that companies that rely entirely on advertising revenue are at risk because of their privacy policy. Even if certain policy changes do not impact your business, the platform makes most influential changes if it is a privacy-related policy, with little or no consideration of the affected business categories. Or there is a feeling of not paying attention at all. Big tech companies have watches for us, Buckstein said.

Big smart

Four years ago, Google introduced a smart display campaign as a checkbox, allowing DSPs to automatically generate new prospects across millions of sites and apps in the network. This week, Google integrated a standard display campaign into smart displays. Read the blog post. Previous standard campaigns targeted specific audience types, but based on conversion data, you didn’t necessarily have to look for potential customers with irrelevant demographics. Advertisers can continue to use the same manual audience search options as previous standard display campaigns, but the default setting is Audience Extensions for Smart Campaigns. Facebook has also collapsed various ad-purchasing products together since the launch of Apple ATT. Even platform giants need more scale to reach a statistically significant number of conversions. These conversions are used as a seed audience to create similar sets. Purchasing channels are integrated within these platforms to create a larger audience with more optimizations and prospects. Privacy rules mean the end of endless experiments in ad tech and simple A / B testing.

It gave me a fair amount of cargo

The freight industry will exceed $ 100 billion in profits this year, from $ 15 billion in 2020. But what is good for geese is not necessarily good for Gander. Marketers need to prepare for the messy and difficult fourth quarter of the year. In the United States, wildfires, hurricanes, unprocessed warehouses, gasoline prices, and labor shortages have caused migraine headaches. But that’s nothing compared to the Chinese problem. In China, factory production has dropped significantly due to the export of freight containers, and prices are 20 times higher than they were 18 months ago. As a result, fewer clothes, appliances, gifts, and dads are manufactured during the holiday season, higher prices, and lower advertising budgets. Brands are also currently nervous about revitalizing manufacturing, given the high costs of a decline in e-commerce sales as the economy resumes, or a recession in the economy and a decline in consumer spending. It has become. The fear is to order all of this for demand, and demand will be cut off before the product arrives here, Rox Anne Thomas, Logistics Manager at Gerber Plumbing Manufacturing, told Bloomberg.

