



Apples’ newly redesigned iPad Mini was one of the most exciting announcements at the iPhone 13 event on Tuesday, but the limits have since been confirmed. As discovered by Jason Snell of SixColors, the new iPad Mini does not support millimeter-wave 5G. There is also a hint that the new A15 Bionic processor may be downclocked compared to the version displayed on the iPhone 13 line (via MacRumors).

5G support in the cellular version of the iPad Mini was one of Apple’s main highlights, but Apple’s tech specs support low-band and mid-band 5G, but millimeter waves Not provided. Apple first began working on 5G hype with the launch of the iPhone 12, and continues to advertise the faster download and upload speeds the technology can offer in 2021. Below are some of the mobile and wireless features that Apple has highlighted on the iPad Mini.

Apple breakdown of the new iPad Mini’s cellular components.

Speeding up 5G depends on coverage. Coverage has improved in the United States, but it’s not always faster than LTE. Carriers such as Verizon and T-Mobile have big plans to improve 5G performance in 2021, including increased availability of high-speed millimeter waves, but if coverage is limited, it’s still a problem. It may not be worth it. In our experience reviewing the iPhone 12 Pro, millimeter waves were terrible. Heres The Verges Editor-in-Chief Nilay Patel:

With a 20 square foot glorious patch, I pulled down over 2 gigabits per second. (And at 40 megabits / sec, it matched normal 5G.) When I walked 100 feet away, the signal dropped. That was it. If you have a huge file to download, I hope you don’t expect it to be very mobile on your 5G phone.

It may not be a big loss for the Mini yet.

The same is true for the iPad Minis processor. GeekBench’s benchmark MacRumors points out that Minis performance occurs at 2.9 GHz. This is a bit slower than the 3.2GHz publication for the iPhone 13. However, GeekBench is a terminal. Without the iPad Mini to test at hand, there’s absolutely no way to be sure that these numbers are accurate. Forging GeekBench scores isn’t too difficult, as XDA Developers has proven.

If you’re looking for a real verifiable difference between the new Mini and iPhone, look at the graphics performance. The iPad Mini offers five graphics cores, one more than the four-core GPUs on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini. Until you check, there’s no way to know what it looks like, but the millimeter-waveless iPad Mini may still be working well.

