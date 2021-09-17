Warzone player suffering from the disgraceful loadout used to win a $ 100,000 solo match





Call of Duty: It may be hard to see someone else win in Warzone, but fans and players have reacted to the loadout where European pros were winning $ 100,000 in the World Series of Warzone solo. , A new meaning was born.

The $ 300,000 World Series of Warzone EU tournament on September 15th became a $ 400,000 event when the Solo YOLO match was added. And that was a significant addition, as the game was all a $ 100,000 winner until the final solo left in a lobby full of 150 pro players.

So it’s no wonder that many eyes were hooked on the game in a life-changing game of money.

Unfortunately, many didn’t like what they saw — as a winner, France’s CHOWH1 used what people described as “disgraceful” and “p *** y” loadouts. I fixed the bag. Most people weren’t surprised, but they still couldn’t stop their disappointment.

“Disgraceful” $ 100,000 Warzone Loadout

Riot Shield + Stan + Gallo = $ 100,000 💰 @ CHOWH1_ secured BAG in World Series of War Zone Solo match pic.twitter.com/AjlnsdRhRe

— DEXERTO Call of Duty Esports News (@DexertoIntel) September 15, 2021

As you can see in the clip, CHOWH1 has adopted a loadout that Warzone players have come to know and despise.

With a balance of $ 100,000, here’s what the French used as a solo class:

Primary: Gallo SA12 Secondary: Riot Shield Tactical Equipment: Stun Grenade Deadly Equipment: Thermite Grenade

The first thing to notice is that there is no range. This explains why pro players and streamers had only about 3 kills. But still, survival is the only thing that matters, and if this loadout was clearly the route to the CHOWH1 payday, you have to do what you have to do.

It’s the biggest cat shit I’ve ever seen 😂😭 Hell No @ RebornReacts @ TwoTooLow No honor.

— Mori (@tootootoxik) September 15, 2021

While other pros laughed at the shotgun and solo status, the fan response on Twitter was a different story. Warzone fans were mostly not supporters of the choice itself (this is not the first of the highly controversial Gallo class in the past).

Many answers fell along the “no honor” line, but one user went beyond that. “This is the biggest shit I’ve ever seen. Hell no.”

As popular consequentialists and utilitarians like Machiavelli and Ovid tell you, “the purpose justifies the means.” In this case, the goal was $ 100,000, with Gallo and Riot Shield. You can hate loadouts, but it’s still one of the most profitable classes in Verdansk history.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dexerto.com/call-of-duty/warzone-players-annoyed-by-dishonorable-loadout-used-to-win-100k-solos-match-1654931/

