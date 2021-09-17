RTIH Numerically Shows Retail Technology Weeks — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Sendcloud, a $ 177 million e-commerce delivery platform venture, has completed a $ 177 million Series C funding round.

This was led by Softbank Vision Fund 2 with significant strategic investment from L Catterton and participation from HPE Growth.

According to a OneStock survey, 67% of dark store retail formats are gaining popularity among UK consumers, and demand continues even as the Covid-19 pandemic eases.

In a survey of 2,022 shoppers in the United Kingdom, 67% used the dark store format when it occurred and either clicked to collect or processed online orders from non-critical retailers that were not open to the public during the blockade. It became clear that he chose to do it.

1 The Amazons biometric scanner for retailers, the Amazon One Palm Reader, has expanded beyond the e-commerce giant’s own store for the first time.

As we celebrate the first anniversary of Amazon One’s launch later this month, we’re excited to share that it’s now available as an option to enter Denver at the Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, Colorado, said Dee, Vice President of Physical Retail and Technology. Lip Kumar says.

Amazon One will be provided by Amazon at the venue. At the venue, AXS, a leading digital ticketing company, will deploy a stand-alone ticket pedestal, including Amazon One.

In short, registering your AXS Mobile ID with Amazon One makes it much faster and easier for fans to attend concerts and events by simply scanning their palms.

$ 2 Billion … Misfits Market, a US-based e-commerce platform specializing in delivering food that would otherwise be wasted, shuts down the $ 225 million Series C-1 and its valuation Was raised to $ 2 billion and total capital was raised to $ 526.5. a million.

SoftBank Vision Fund 2 led the round with the participation of current investor Accel.

As part of the Series C-1 round, SoftBank Investment Advisors investor and partner Lydia Jet will join the board of directors of Misfit Market.

15Buyk, a startup that promises delivery within 15 minutes from the dark store to the front door, has been launched in New York City.

In Manhattan, services with no minimum costs or shipping charges are available, and plans are underway to expand to all New York City provinces by the end of 2021.

The company also aims to launch operations in 2022 in the largest metropolitan area in the United States.

$ 100 Million Asian Merchant Commerce Platform PineLabs raised another $ 100 million shortly after securing $ 600 million in its July funding round.

Invested by Invesco Development Markets Fund. Pine Labs, who started living in India, was valued at $ 3 billion in the July funding round.

The $ 166.5 million Sellers Funding, which provides financial solutions to sellers in Amazon, Shopify, Wal-Mart and other markets, is a series A round led by the North Zone and involving endeavor catalysts and fasanara, combining equity and credit facilities. Secured $ 166.5 million.

Wilko, a UK high street chain that sells household and household items, has announced a 3 million investment in Street Drone, an autonomous delivery company in the United Kingdom.

This investment, which is part of a wider multi-million pound pre-series A round, will allow Street Drone to accelerate the development of delivery vehicles and systems.

The plan is to bring autonomous delivery to Wilco consumers by the end of 2023.

Made.com, an online furniture retailer of 214 million, had total sales of 214 million in the first half of 2021 and grew 54% year-on-year.

Jisp, a $ 3 million and $ 12 million UK-based convenience shopping app, has launched a final private investment round as startups are trying to raise $ 3 million to support US expansion plans. ..

The venture has secured $ 12 million in funding so far.

