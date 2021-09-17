Google Maps: Google Maps users complain about random Indian accents, what Google has to say here





If you’re a Google Maps user and have experienced unfamiliar voices playing when navigating, you’re not alone. Some users of Google Maps have pointed out on Twitter and Reddit that the app randomly changes the navigation voice in the middle of navigation. Reddit users described their voice and said it sounded like a deep man’s voice with a slight Indian accent, but Twitter users called it the East Indian voice. The scope of this bug is unknown at this time. In other words, it’s unclear if it’s affecting users around the world or only in certain regions. Nonetheless, Google responded to these complaints and acknowledged the bug through its official Google Maps Twitter account. The team is working on a fix and will be published shortly. Thank you for waiting for a while.

@yegventures Hello, we apologize for your experience. The team is working on a fix and it will be rolled out so https://t.co/ZDkdLvCmPA

— Google Maps (@googlemaps) 1631726478000 Google Maps recently mandated that users agree to Google’s new crowdfunding features to enable turn-by-turn navigation features. Google started prompting you to collect details such as GPS location and the route you followed as you navigated. You can use this data to show others real-time traffic conditions, disruptions, and other information to help you find the fastest route. This means that when users use Google Maps turn-by-turn navigation, the app collects data so that everyone can reflect the world in real time. The data used includes navigation details such as GPS location, transport mode, routes, and sensor data from devices such as barometers. If the user does not agree to crowdsource the navigation data, turn-by-turn navigation and voice feedback will not be available. Instead, it gets step-by-step instructions in a static format.

