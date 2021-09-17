Osprey Charging seems to make EV charging anxiety a thing of the past — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Ian Johnston, CEO of Osprey Charging, said: The EV market is booming, with sales increasing more than 117% year-on-year and EV adoption continuing to grow exponentially. It is important that the public charging infrastructure stays ahead of the curve, as it will be impossible to buy new petrol and diesel vehicles within nine years.

Through this development, we make charging anxiety a thing of the past. The powerful multi-charger hub heralds a new era of public EV charging, enabling the adoption of large numbers of EVs and a clean transportation revolution.

By deploying hubs across the country’s major transportation routes, drivers will be supported by convenient, reliable, on-the-go charging and provide UK drivers with the best possible consumer experience.

Construction is underway at four sites, with the first Osprey site opening next month in Wolverhampton, adjacent to the A463 near the M6. Construction will begin on all of the first 10 hubs by the end of the year, with more than 150 hubs open over the next four years.

Each quick charger can add a range of 100 miles in just 10 minutes, and each hub is located near the dining facility. For example, the first four are adjacent to retailers such as Costa Coffee, Lidl, Aldi, Pizza Hut, KFC and Currys PC World.

All Osprey chargers are compatible with all fast-charging EVs currently on the market, do not require membership or subscription to start charging, and drivers can use contactless bank cards or smartphones. You can tap it.

