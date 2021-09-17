Google Keep is getting a redesigned Material You widget





When Keep announced that it was getting a redesign of Material You, Google didn’t mention yesterday that the new widget was also inbound. I’ve enabled them since then, and they’re absolutely amazing.

About APK Insight: This “APK Insight” post decompiles the latest version of the application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When I decompiled these files (called APKs for Android apps), I saw various lines of code in the hints indicating potential future features. Please note that Google may or may not ship these features, and Google’s interpretation of what they are may be incomplete. However, enable something close to completion and show what it will look like when shipped. Keep that in mind and continue reading.

Redesigning the app is very easy, starting with a flat pill-shaped search field with a hamburger menu, list / grid view switcher, and profile avatar. Its box and bottom bar are bright themes, but there’s a new rounded square FAB that mysteriously holds the four-colored “plus” sign that disappears elsewhere. These are the main resources to readjust with Google’s note-taking app.

Widgets are a real upgrade here. Similar to Google Drive, there is an X-shaped “quick capture” that allows you to create new checklists, drawings, voice recordings, or photo notes. The latter currently uses a more descriptive camera icon, but you can start typing plain text by tapping the center.

This widget must be at least 3×2, but the regular bar shape is still available. With 4×1, you can get all five actions, but with 3×1, you’ll see a dedicated home screen item for creating new notes.

On the other hand, Google Keep’s “Memorist” could be the best Material You widget ever. In previous designs, the top line of the create shortcut was followed by a simple scrollable feed.

This redesigned widget will look like an app, especially if it’s expanded to occupy the entire screen that some people are already doing for Keep. The shortcut will move to the right and you will see a prominent “Add Note” FAB in the corner. A list with rounded corners is displayed on the left. With 3 Wide, as with the app, the sidebar is lost and you’ll see the appropriate lower right FAB. It feels like you are using a full-fledged application on your home screen.

The widget redesigned and updated by Google Keep Material You is deployed in version 5.21.361.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler. This makes the APC Insight decomposition available.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article

