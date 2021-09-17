This Week’s Coolest Retail Technology Reveals — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





7. Amazon

Amazon’s biometric scanner for retailers, Amazon One Palm Reader, has expanded beyond the e-commerce giant’s own store for the first time.

As we celebrate the first anniversary of Amazon One’s launch later this month, we’re excited to share that it’s now available as an option to enter Denver at the Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, Colorado, said Dee, Vice President of Physical Retail and Technology. Lip Kumar says.

Amazon One will be provided by Amazon at the venue. At the venue, AXS, a leading digital ticketing company, will deploy a stand-alone ticket pedestal, including Amazon One.

In short, registering your AXS Mobile ID with Amazon One makes it much faster and easier for fans to attend concerts and events by simply scanning their palms.

8. AiFi

AiFi is available in the United States such as BottleRock (September 3-5, Napa Valley), Sea.Hear.Now (September 18-19, Asbury Park), Governors Ball (September 24-25, New York). Enables autonomous retailing at music festivals in New York.

At BottleRock, event attendees were able to purchase an assortment of snacks, drinks and merchandise from an express shop equipped with AiFi and Verizon 5G + MEC.

A person who enters by tapping a credit card at the entrance. Once inside the store, a camera with AiFis computer vision tracked which item was picked up, and the customer was able to finish with the receipt delivered to an email in minutes.

The express shop also included event T-shirts and a variety of merchandise.

9. Rayby

Illusionist Ryan Trix has partnered to buy now and later pay provider Rayby a magical promotional stunt.

He has gotten prizes out of nowhere for passers-by, including QR codes. Upon scanning, shoppers were said to have won 1,000.

Other prizes include someone who found a freshly dropped Nike trainer with a name and correct shoe size displayed in an empty box, and another who always wanted to go to Iceland. , A ticket from Lastminute.com was given.

10. Cooperation

Co-op announced a new partnership with Amazon and accelerated robot delivery by Starship Technologies.

The move is part of a plan for UK retailers to more than double their online sales from 70 million to 200 million by the end of the year.

