How can SME retailers conquer the last mile? — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Why is the final mile so important?

Seamless delivery and a great customer experience are fundamentally related. Therefore, it is important to do the entire customer journey correctly, from the first click to the last mile, and do not stop as soon as the order is passed to the shipping partner.

Expectations are also rising for delivery dates. In fact, our insights show that both customer lifetime value (CLV) and retention when offered next day are significantly improved compared to 2-3 days delivery.

For example, when we entered the US market, building a distribution center network that could offer cost-effective next-day delivery options improved CLV by 28%.

However, for deliveries longer than 3 days, these metrics will drop. So, obviously, ensuring that the right layer of delivery speed and service is available is important, not just for immediate customer satisfaction.

The impact of online take-out delivery services is also significant in this area, allowing consumers to see riders gather from restaurants and deliver to the door.

Familiarity with this type of service and interface means that regular shipping tracking is considered a reasonable expectation for most online purchases, not just new add-ons.

How can retailers exceed customer expectations?

Communication is very important. Shoppers need to know exactly when an order will arrive. However, they too expect it quickly, so retailers have a limited time frame to provide that information in a timely manner.

Customers who order Lookfantastic at 11:00 pm, delivered the next day, will receive a number of emails within hours, including order receipt, estimated delivery time, and confirmation of delivery.

It’s complicated, but doing it right can benefit you when it comes to customer engagement. In 2020, the brand’s unique email open rate was much higher than the average for e-commerce.

Customers also expect their communication to be provided by the brand they ordered the item from, not the courier who delivers them.

These custom updates from retailers, rather than common emails from third-party courier companies that may vary in quality, allow the brand to own the journey, engage and engage with customers at every touchpoint, and customers. We provide an opportunity to reassure you.

In addition, branded tracking emails send customers back to the retailer’s site. This will improve the customer experience and increase access to your website. Customers are particularly enthusiastic while waiting for their orders to arrive.

For example, Lookfantastic’s delivery update emails have a 64% open rate and all recipients are returned to the retail site. This is a significant increase in open and clickthrough rates seen from traditional marketing emails sent when customer engagement is low.

Exceeding customer expectations can be a problem for retailers who have to rely on a variety of, often disjointed third-party suppliers to implement the shipping process.

Conversely, integration through an end-to-end platform allows you to monitor your entire customer journey, making your overall operation more seamless.

Future outlook

More than ever, in the last 18 months, it has proven impossible to predict where you are going around the corner.

Therefore, it is imperative that retailers stay ahead of the curve and continue to innovate in delivering final miles. Of course, maintaining agility can be difficult if your brand is limited by resources, technology, or expertise.

In addition to speed and efficiency, we know that consumers are becoming more and more aware of sustainability.

We have recently responded by developing a more environmentally friendly delivery service, working with Royal Mail and other courier companies to deliver the final mile by bicycle, on foot, or by electric vehicle. rice field. This already shows a strong uptake level of up to 30%.

In addition, as people begin to return to the blend of office work, the participation of non-delivery services such as lockers and pick-up points is expected to increase. Delivery adapts to lifestyle changes.

At the same time, the expected hybrid of office and telecommuting means an increase in specified day deliveries, choosing to schedule deliveries when customers know they will receive deliveries at home.

Ultimately, the flexibility and ability to adapt quickly to changing situations is indisputable, and brands that recognize and act on this will be best suited for future success.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2021/9/16/how-can-sme-retailers-conquer-the-last-mile The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos