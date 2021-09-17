No, technology monopoly does not help national security





Among what looks like spaghetti thrown at the wall to thwart antitrust reforms targeting Big Tech, a range of lawmakers and former military and intelligence officials say these companies are national security. Wrote a letter claiming that it needs to be protected for. Its false debate aimed at taking advantage of fears of China to prevent the changes urgently needed for consumer choice and innovation.

Their claim is that only huge tech companies can innovate and compete in China. But this completely misses the point of innovation. If a company has a monopoly, it has a market and there is no reason to innovate. If you are the only product, you don’t have to compete to get the best product. Innovation relies on the best ideas from everyone that is open to the public.

Well, I don’t know if these people really believe in the argument, or if they think they believe in the argument because the rest of us say it, but this letter is actually a fictitious concern. Not only about delaying the action of legislative antitrust law by raising fictitious concerns. Completely fake takes on how innovation happens on the Internet.

This was previously tried but hasn’t worked since then

The irony of the national security debate is that it takes pages directly from AT & T’s exclusive playbooks and history. Forty years ago, AT & T was the largest company in the world and faced antitrust proceedings in both parliament and court. In Hale Mary’s efforts to force the Justice Department to abandon the proceedings, AT & T lobbyists went to the Pentagon and convinced them that an exclusive communications network was essential to national security.

Source: The New York Times Archive is here https://www.nytimes.com/1981/04/09/business/weinberger-defends-at-t.html

The plan convinces then-President Ronald Reagan to order the Justice Department to end the case directly, despite nearly six years of court hearings detailing how AT & T used its monopoly. It was to do. In fact, a year before the Pentagon weighed against further antitrust laws, federal juries had already given MCI $ 1.8 billion in antitrust damages to AT & T.

The situation at Big Tech is similar to the past AT & T monopoly facing antitrust law in many ways, as AT & T is trying to come up with excuses to change the story and avoid the right results. The technology industry is exposed to competition. ..

Innovation does not come from Big Tech.It is bought by them

The signatories of the letter have adopted the view that innovation requires extensive integration of the industry. But the exact opposite is true. Due to the size and target acquisitions of these companies, innovation is unnecessary or simply acquired. Most of the investor’s money is directed to creating products that Big Tech pays a lot to get, so new to create something that competes with Google, Facebook, Apple and Amazon services and products A startup with an idea has not been launched.

A congressional survey identified this kill zone as an area of ​​technology products and services that orbit products on major platforms, such as search for Google and social media for Facebook. In fact, it will be difficult to find new organic products from Big Tech that haven’t found their origins in buying other companies.

After a lengthy investigation by the House Judiciary Committee and a Senate hearing on the merger practices of these companies with various experts and industry insiders, Congressional records show that Big Tech’s scale has actually been curtailed. It’s full of evidence to show that. Competition that causes innovation. Consider that the tech industry was where the former giants were regularly replaced by the suboptimals that first started as a garage startup. The EFF calls this the competitive life cycle, and the current situation is declining from the tech industry. That’s why EFF has strong support for legislation such as the ACCESS Act and the Open App Markets Act. These bills open the dominant platform to new entrants and help small players innovate without re-interfering.

It’s no wonder that 79% of Americans consider the Big Tech merger to be anti-competitive because the masses haven’t been fooled. These companies aren’t huge because they offer some sort of cutting edge. They are huge because they bring domination, domination, and monopoly interests. The public understands this, but obviously some lawmakers don’t.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2021/09/no-tech-monopolies-dont-serve-national-security The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos