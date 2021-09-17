Innovation in Northwest Minnesota and Fargo





This article is the first in a series on Outstate MN Innovation, created in partnership with Great North Ventures.

The amount of innovation that is thriving in the Fargo-Moorhead region may react incredibly, but recent developments show that it is true.

With dedicated economic development associations and state funding, start-ups looking to change the way food is ordered, and virtual academies looking to accelerate growth, there’s no direction for northwestern Minnesota and eastern North Dakota.

And statistics support this. Since the mid-1800s, the population of the region has increased every 10 years. The median age in the region is 31.6, creating a population that can capture and drive catalyzed innovation and entrepreneurship.

Creative and weird community

John Macachek, Chief Innovation Officer of the Greater Fargo Moorhead Economic Development Corporation, states that entrepreneurial history goes back a long time and has many success stories.

He explained that his position was interesting and diverse, and that there weren’t really many jobs like him. There are many ecosystem builders, but not so many that focus on relationships, says Macachek, a friend of entrepreneurs who currently works with about 90 startups.

This is in line with the community he described as friendly, supportive and creative. Fargo-Moorhead is a kind of weird community, but he said it’s pretty weird. We have nurtured many creativity and motivated people. It’s not your usual Midwestern way of thinking.

In addition to numerous state resources and programs, the Grand Farm Initiative, LIFT Program, and Growth Initiative Fund Machachek are working with Emerging Prairie to share resources with entrepreneurs in the region.

There was a good thing between us and the emerging prairie [since 2012], He mentioned additional programs for small businesses such as Innovate North Dakota. This is a four-tiered grant program totaling $ 40,000 per recipient.

Greg Tehven, co-founder of Emerging Prairie, will agree that it is an exciting time for start-ups in the region. He said Fargo-Moorhead has a strong entrepreneurial spirit that has been around for a long time. Tehven will host the 5th Prairie Capital Summit in Fargo on September 23, 2021.

Former world traveler and founder of a national non-profit organization, Tehven fell in love with Fargo after returning to his hometown. He and three other founders, including Jake Joraanstad, a thriving agtech startup Bushel (currently raising $ 75 million), first built Emerging Prairie as an online content blog that tells the story of entrepreneurship. However, it eventually became an entrepreneur support organization.

[Turns out] According to Tehven, putting together entrepreneurs was more important than writing about entrepreneurs. Until 2020, we organized and sponsored the largest “1 million cup” branch in the country. He currently runs Startup BREW Fargo, a weekly event focused on entrepreneurship. We will be hosting one of the largest TEDx events in the country. Previously, I was deeply involved in Startup Weekend Fargo.

Real estate, manufacturing, agriculture and hardware are all incredibly successful in the region, Tehven explained. I think people are overlooking the successful results here, he said. Both he and Macachek said the local DNA science company Aldevron recently sold for $ 9 billion.

[They] Overlook the vibrancy of downtown. It has a very high energy and youthful environment. It reflects the feelings of Machachex in collaboration and creative spirit that the Great North Ventures are paying attention to. Startups, ecosystem leaders, and energy are all Minnesota-based Great North Ventures managing partners, Ryan Weber, who says Fargo-Moorhead is easier to get involved in supporting the community.

We are pleased to find the opportunity for founders to participate in the free Greater-MNg Beta St. Cloud Startup Accelerator program and attend meetings and founder retreats in the Fargo-Moorhead area. (Weber will give a keynote speech at the Prairie Capital Summit linked above.)

Affect 1 billion people

One of these creative spirits in this area is Brian Larry, the founder of the fast-growing platform Wheres My Food Truck.

I was an entrepreneur for the rest of my life as he explained details of previous companies in the field of technology, such as the Wi-Fi loyalty program. During the past year’s non-traditional dining experience, he found his niche after finding a contactless ordering opportunity.

What started as a platform for tracking user data every time a QR code is scanned on a food truck is now fully functional, not only useful for food truck reservations, but also as a food truck reservation site. It works. Larry explained that we are doing a lot of free marketing and advertising for the food truck industry, which is more partnership. When the customer pays them, it pays me.

He was able to build the concept with a $ 40,000 Innovate North Dakota grant, and the concept has grown significantly in the last nine months.

Currently active in 35 cities across the country, his web app has the first smart menu with videos, text messaging and automated email platforms, and a loyalty program. He said it was the brain of business.

When that QR code is scanned, Larry not only helps the food truck deliver food to people faster and more efficiently, but also allows his clients to understand everyone coming through the door. , Track demographics along the way.

The rally also designed the charity aspect of the business, hoping to expand into the restaurant and coffee shop scene. Revenues from T-shirts that encourage people to eat on food trucks go to the community’s youth education program.

My motto is to have a positive impact on a billion people, Larry said.

Over the past few years, he realized that the US school system was flawed for many students and wanted to give back to today’s youth. Larry mentioned the ILT Academy as another organization to support education in undervalued communities.

air [Academy] Larry, who experienced one of their cohorts, said he was giving that entrepreneurial spirit very quickly.

ILT Academy is a startup studio with a variety of programs aimed at providing undervalued entrepreneurs with a hands-on and extensive educational experience. Our mission is to find all the local and local entrepreneurs currently in silos, says founder and CEO Nick Tietz.

Originally started in the Minnesota cities of Red Wing and St. Cloud, it is based on a collaboration between Red Wing Ignite, Great North Ventures and LaunchMN. The ILT Academy is currently growing to 10 locations throughout the state, including the Fargo-Moorhead region. Just a week before last year’s pandemic, Tietz talked about how virtualization wasn’t an option before, but now it’s allowed to grow rapidly. Now I can drive across the state in 10 minutes, he said.

The ILT was founded on the idea that there are many opportunities for innovation in areas that are overlooked due to lack of size, resources, or large corporations emerging from the region.

[These spots] It may not be the first place people go looking for talents and ideas, but there are plenty of them, Tietz said. [We thought]If we can teach them the skills to be innovators, can they turn these ideas into a bigger and better company?

Over the past nine months, the ILT Academy has collaborated with over 100 startups in Minnesota through intensive workshops and two-level cohort-style programs. Each program focuses on Lean Startup innovation, and the backbone is Lean Canvas. We start with design thinking to maximize the founder’s ability to think critically about the problem they are trying to solve, Tietz said.

The difference between ILT and other organizations that support startups is that ILT is essentially made up of individuals who are the founders. Programming focuses on reaching the root of questions such as: Is this a problem worth solving? And do people want this solution from you?

Tietz and his team are excited about their new presence in the Fargo-Moorhead region, highlighting it at the Fergus Falls event between St. Cloud and Fargo on September 23rd.

The real purpose was to emphasize the entrepreneurial spirit born of the ILT, and said the state senator would attend. People think there are still many entrepreneurs in the area, but I would like to emphasize them as there are some really talented people here.

Fargo’s future

The ILT is excited to bring programming to the Fargo-Moorhead region, and Tietz was partially made possible by the Great North Ventures, which sponsored four scholarships that allowed the cohort to bring additional talent. I said something.

[They] Really acting together, they are really starting to build, he said about the area. We are excited to work on making the Fargo-Moorhead area our second home.

Larry of Wheres My Food Truck expressed similar feelings. As an entrepreneur, you can’t really ask for a better city to be part of it, he said.

Here’s a great example of how helping entrepreneurs to generate income for his company from other states while creating jobs for young people can spur the state’s economic growth. The entrepreneurship system has come to a great point.

But it doesn’t stop right away. With growing interest in the so-called Flyover State, the vibrant downtown, and the three universities in the region, the region has only growth potential.

I think the future of the ecosystem is in a unique position to have a transient impact, Tehven said.

About The Great North Ventures:

Great North Ventures is an early stage venture fund headquartered in Minnesota. The funding motto is “Execution Is Our North Star,” based on the belief that good startups can be built anywhere, but to thrive, you need a team that can run. The fund was created to extend the technology business from the idea stage to multiple IPOs with the aim of providing both capital and guidance to early stage startups to help strengthen execution from idea to scale up. Led by and supported by the operator and operator.

