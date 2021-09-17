SEOHost.Net Principal: Regulatory Pressure on Google Continues to Increase | News





Orlando, Florida, September 17, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb /-Terry Cane, COO of Global SSL Service Domain Registration and SEO Hosting Provider SEOHost.net (https://www.seohost.net), speaks again Did. Google’s ongoing fight with regulators after Google was fined $ 177 million in South Korea.

The country’s antitrust regulators fined early in the morning of September 14. The company is reportedly abusing market power in the Android operating system to curb competition. As Reuters pointed out, this is one of the biggest fines South Korea has ever imposed on tech companies around the world.

“Korea is currently on the vast list of regulators that have filed either regulatory measures or proceedings against Google,” says Cane. “Korea’s antitrust law has little to do with superficial search, but the languages ​​are surprisingly similar. Among these agencies, Google is working on anti-competitive practices throughout the ecosystem, especially in search. It seems to be a general consensus. “

At the end of last month, Google redesigned its knowledge base to more fully explain how search engine optimization works, paying particular attention to the metrics that the algorithm ranks web pages. This is an important step for companies that have traditionally been ambiguous about search engines. Kane believes it is neither the first nor the last.

“Google is a giant in the industry and there is no doubt about it,” explains Kane. “But even giants can’t stand up to such huge regulatory pressures for a long time. It’s very likely that more will come to track them.”

“If things go on at the current pace, Google’s redesigned knowledge base is just the first step,” she continues. “The company will gradually provide deeper insights into the algorithm, thereby removing much of the traditional guesswork from SEO. What this ultimately means is that the future of search is very different from what we expected. , There is even potential antitrust law. It opens the door to Google’s competitors. “

There are concerns that opening the “black box” of Google’s algorithm could enable the black hat tactics seen in the early days of SEO, but Kane thinks this is unlikely. increase.

“All algorithm updates in recent years have been made to promote better content, as far as we understand,” Cane concludes. “Black hats are usually not actively involved in the work of creating high quality content. Even if you know how each particular metric is weighted, this brings tangible benefits. There is little chance. “

About SEOHost.net:

Based in Orlando, Florida and based around the world, SEOHost.Net offers a wide range of services in both the US and EU, including domain registration, SEO SSL hosting, VPS, dedicated and A-class IP hosting. The company offers outstanding service with strong service level agreements, multiple geographic locations, and free migrations. For more information, please visit https://www.seohost.net.

Media contacts

Dan Silber, SEOHost, 3122929791, press @ northcutt.com

Source SEOHost

