Virginia Tech reviews IT and cybersecurity operations





Virginia Tech will seek campus feedback and review information technology and cybersecurity operations as it hires Deloitte to create a departmental “roadmap.”

This review aims to identify opportunities for optimally addressing the growing cybersecurity needs of IT and how to better serve them. The Virginia Tech announced that the first review is scheduled for mid-September until the Thanksgiving break.

“The purpose of this review is to ensure that the university has the tools and resources to support the evolving needs of staff, students, researchers, and faculty,” the announcement said.

When the review is complete, Midkif said the information provides confidence in seeking resources and finds duplication and inefficiencies in services that universities “may not be able to connect all the points themselves.” Said that it can be done. This review will also help identify short-term and long-term actions to improve cybersecurity operations.

“Security has been a top priority for many years, but it’s true that everyone at the university is aware that we are very dependent on IT and that the level of cyber threat is very high. Make sure you’re doing what you can to manage your, “says Midkiff.

According to the announcement, the CIO’s office is supporting the review, while the chief information officer’s office is leading the effort, including research and interviews with students and staff. Midkiff said he sees reviews as an opportunity to lead to “digital transformation.”

“For us and many universities [digital transformation is] It’s a very difficult situation right now, “he said. “There is technical debt from the old legacy systems that we still maintain, and there is a great demand for new integrations, new services, and their support.”

Midkiff said the review also guides decision-making in balancing resources and staff between central and departmental IT. While many large research universities, including Virginia Tech, have adopted a “hybrid” model, there are many considerations for the right balance, such as efficiency, specific needs within the department, and security.

“Research universities have a role in hybrid IT,” says Midkiff. “There are services that run best at the local level and services that run best at the enterprise level because of scale, efficiency, and risk. It’s important to strike the right balance, but not all are centralized. No. I think local IT and distributed IT will also bring innovation opportunities. [like] Innovation and research, innovation and education. “

IT is often at the core of an institution’s strategic planning. Michigan State University recently published a roadmap for 2030 that includes technology components that support areas such as student success. At the University of South Florida, a recently announced strategic plan presented IT’s vision as a centralized department that provides resources and training to different departments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://edscoop.com/virginia-tech-it-cybersecurity-review/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos