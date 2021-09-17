Technology webinar on entrepreneurial innovation and leadership





Insights on transforming business into an innovative, socially responsible global company that promotes STEM career development and creates opportunities for women in business will be held next Tuesday, September 21 at noon at the Connecticut Technology Council. Will be the focus of discussion at the Webinar.

The webinar will feature two 2021 innovation finalists in the category of entrepreneurial innovation and leadership. Carol Yvette Thorney, Founder, President and CEO of GunjanBhardwaj, COO Vista IT Solutions, IntelliTransit Solutions (VITS), and Thorney Advisors LLC.

The webinar will be moderated by Torigen Pharmaceuticals, a cancer research firm focused on advanced cancer treatment solutions for pets, and Ashley Karinauskas, founder and chief executive officer of Inc. Kalinauskas is a 2018 Women of Innovation finalist in the category of entrepreneurial innovation and leadership and has been nominated for her work as a leader in veterinary oncology research.

Innovation and change agents for women in business are characteristic of both Bhardwaj and Thorney careers. Their insights provide valuable career insights for women seeking a career at STEM. Registration for the webinar on Tuesday began at www.eventbrite.com/e/172725876747.

Gunjan Bhardwaj is the COO of Vista IT Solutions, IntelliTransit Solutions. It provides technology solutions tailored to the individual needs and visions of each client in different industries. With over 14 years of experience, Bhardwaj is known for his passion and proficiency in technology and his ability to transform ideas into innovative solutions. Under Bharwaj’s leadership, VITS was named one of North America’s Top 150 Fast-Growing Companies in 2020. In addition to serving as COO, he established the VITS Cares Initiative. This initiative offers a reading program, annual toys, school supplies and food drives. There is also a mentorship program for young women at STEM.

Carol Yvette Thorney is the founder, president and CEO of Thorney’s Advisors LLC, helping companies with a philosophy that supports mutually beneficial relationships, accountability, quality and sustainability in the face of rapid change. .. As a graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, with over 20 years of experience rethinking business models and improving in-house productivity and cultural change, Thorny has a deep understanding of innovation and “agile and lean corporate strategy. Known by colleagues as the “Champion to Promote”. Business and technology to achieve profitable growth.

Women of Innovation Spotlight’s monthly webinar series from a network of over 800 past and present winners sharing a compelling career story as a leading woman in science, technology, engineering and math. Features women. The live interactive program, which takes place virtually on the third Tuesday of every month, leads to the presentation of the 2021 Women of Innovation Awards.

17th Innovation Women’s Award Program

The 17th Women of Innovation Awards Program will be held as a virtual event on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 5 pm. The long-awaited event was announced by the Connecticut Technology Council (CTC) and the Connecticut Advanced Technology Center (CCAT). Registration for the award ceremony hosted by News 8 Anchor / Reporter Sarah Cody has started.

Sponsors of virtual award events include Medtronic, Pfizer, UConn, Albinas, Sonarists, Goodroute, Jackson Laboratory, and Country School. Media sponsors include WTNH News8, Hearst CT Media, Hartford Business Journal, New Haven BIZ, River 105.9 / iHeartMedia. Sponsorship information can be obtained by contacting Maureen Road ([email protected]).

This year’s awards program recognizes 36 outstanding finalists from 10 categories. The women recognized at the event are researchers, engineers, entrepreneurs and business leaders who have developed life-changing technologies and discovered breakthroughs that pave the way for a better future for Connecticut. The finalists were announced earlier this summer. For a complete list of 2021 finalists and a description of their achievements, please visit the Women of Innovation website.

The Connecticut Technology Council is a state-wide member focused on integrating and growing the Connecticut technology community by connecting leaders, driving public policy, and providing the resources needed by growing technology companies. It is a base industry group. CTC is working with its members and the entire community to build Connecticut’s reputation as a technology nation.

501 (c) 3 A non-profit organization, Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology Inc., validates, demonstrates, and encourages the adoption of cutting-edge technology in global industrial enterprises and advanced manufacturing supply chains, while at the same time making these advances. Leverage your capabilities to increase efficiency.

For more information, please visit www.womenofinnovation.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://patch.com/connecticut/across-ct/technology-webinar-entrepreneurial-innovation-leadership The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos