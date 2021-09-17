Google and Apple remove apps aimed at spurring protest votes in Russia





MOSCOW An app designed by Russian activists to adjust protest votes in this weekend’s elections disappeared from the domestic Google and Apple app stores on Friday. This is the ruling party of opposition leader Alexei A. Navalny and President Vladimir V. Putin.

Google removed the app on Friday morning after Russian authorities issued a direct threat to criminal charges against domestic corporate staff, nominated certain individuals. The move said Russian lawmakers would be punished the day after they raised the prospect of retaliation against employees of two tech companies.

The person refused to reveal his identity for fear of offending the Kremlin.

Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry S. Peskov, said the app was illegal when asked about it on a regular phone call with journalists on Friday. Both platforms have been notified and appear to have made these decisions in accordance with the law, he said.

Apple did not respond to requests for comment on the availability of the Navalny app in the store.

The app disappeared when voting began in a three-day parliamentary election. In this election, the Navalnys team wanted to use an app called Navalny to consolidate negative votes in each of Russia’s 225 constituencies.

Removing the Navalny app from the store is a shameful act of political censorship, Navalny’s aide Ivan Zhdanov said on Twitter. Russia’s authoritarian government and propaganda will be thrilled.

Maintaining open and uncensored access to services, especially in authoritarian countries, is becoming one of the most challenging challenges for American tech companies such as Apple, Google, Facebook, and Twitter. In countries such as India, Myanmar and Turkey, authorities are increasingly pressured companies to censor certain political speeches and ordered the Internet to be shut down to block access to the Web.

Civil society groups warn that making businesses compliant with legal and regulatory patchwork risks creating a more disruptive Internet that depends on where the products and services available to people are.

The threat to prosecute local employees is the escalation as the Kremlin seeks to align Western tech giants with the broader Internet crackdown. Roskomnadzor, the national Internet regulator, has repeatedly demanded that businesses remove certain content due to fine pain and restricted access to products. The government says American internet companies are interfering with Russia’s internal affairs by giving anti-Kremlin activists free access to their platforms. Navalnys’ movement was outlawed as a radical this summer.

The Kremlin has recently become increasingly less willing to use threats to thwart the use of apps. With the participation of Apple and Google, certain crimes have been committed and their scale could increase in the coming days, Russian parliamentarian Vladimir Javalov said Thursday. Individuals whose parent company has contributed to avoiding liability on the territory of the Russian Federation will be punished.

Bailiffs visited Google’s office earlier this week and tried to implement court-ordered measures against the protest vote campaign, state media reported.

Russian officials have been pressing Apple and Google for weeks to remove the Navalny team’s voting app. With Navalnys’ website blocked in Russia, the app has become a loophole, allowing exiled allies of imprisoned politicians to continue to reach a wider audience. Almost all smartphones run the Apple iOS or Google Android operating system, so the app contains the key elements to make any product publicly available.

The Russian Foreign Ministry last week summoned US ambassador to Moscow, John J. Sullivan, to announce that an American digital giant broke Russian law in the context of election preparation and implementation.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria V. Zakharova warned Thursday that Russia’s patience, which is currently refraining from creating barriers to US business in Russia, is not unlimited.

The Navalny app is at the heart of a protest vote strategy that opposition leaders call smart voting. Russia’s elections are not free and fair, but the Kremlin still seeks a popular brilliance of justice by holding elections in which stable, dull political parties split the negative votes.

The first regional Navalny strategy in 2019 aims to change the system of controlled democracy for Mr Putin. The goal is to defeat as many candidates as possible on behalf of the governing United Russia Party by letting all opposition-oriented voters in each district choose the same challenger whether they agree with their views or not. That is. The Navalny app coordinates the process, requests the user’s address, and responds with the name of the candidate to vote.

The Navalny team on Friday said they would try to get the name of smart voting in other ways, such as auto-responding in the messaging app Telegram. However, they clearly expressed anger at Apple and Google for succumbing to the Kremlin pressure.

This shameful day will go down for a long time, Navalnys’ longtime Chief of Staff Leonid Volkov wrote in his Telegram account.

Anton Troianovsky reported from Moscow and Adam Sataliano from London. Oleg Matsnev and Ivan Nechepurenko contributed to the report from Moscow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/17/world/europe/russia-navalny-app-election.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos