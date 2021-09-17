Fighting AMR: How It Can Become Copper-Med-Tech Innovation





Rory Donnelly, director of clinical research on copper clothing, explains how copper can be an important material in the fight against antimicrobial resistance.

AMR threat

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared antimicrobial resistance (AMR) to be one of the top 10 global public health threats facing humankind. By 2050, drug-resistant infections will kill more than 10 million people worldwide each year than they currently die from cancer. The 2020 WHO Antibiotic Review Pipeline Report lacks antibiotic innovation, so clinical pipelines and recently approved antibiotics address the challenge of increasing emergence and expansion of antimicrobial resistance. Revealed inadequate.

As a result, WHO realized for the first time the need to work on AMR and find new solutions to diversify non-traditional antimicrobials. However, no mention of antibacterial solutions such as copper highlights a significant global gap in medical diversification and innovation.

Antibacterial effect of copper

Copper has been recognized as a medical tool for thousands of years due to its oligodynamic properties (the ability of certain metals to have a lethal effect on pathogenic cells). After the battle, ancient Egyptian and Babylonian soldiers shaved bronze weapons and sanded their wounds to prevent infection. It has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for centuries. Recently, copper has been used in high-contact areas around the world, such as atshospitals and theme parks, to reduce the spread of infection. The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved the registration of antibacterial copper alloys for public health claims, including those recently used. Against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Development of copper medical devices

Various studies have demonstrated the antibacterial properties of copper and its use in medical devices is increasing.

AtCopper Clothingwe is a pioneer in research and development that is transforming the medical device industry. Build a cost-effective portfolio of antibacterial wound dressings to enhance patient care while reducing the broader financial burden on the global healthcare system. A recent peer-reviewed study found that copper-injected wound dressings improved infection at the surgical site by more than 80%.

In addition, in the first study of this type, copper-injected sanitary towels manufactured by CopperClothing showed a significant reduction (77%) in the prevalence of vaginal delivery (VD) childbirth. This has great potential to reduce infections and thus the use of antibiotics in the treatment of illness. ..

Barriers to medical innovation

The pandemic has pushed the controversy over the spread of the disease into the spotlight, emphasizing the efficiency with which many super bugs propagate on a common surface, why more antibacterial materials such as copper are used. Is it?

As is often the case, a key factor is cost, and many hospitals are switching from copper to stainless steel as a cheaper alternative. However, stainless steel requires frequent cleaning, and this is not an appropriate solution, as evidenced by reports of increased nosocomial infections. Copper, on the other hand, has self-cleaning properties that help prevent this. This highlights the need for healthcare organizations to consider short-term, long-term costs.

In addition, silver continues to be widely used as an antibacterial agent in the medical setting, despite being more expensive and less effective as an antibacterial agent than copper. The NHS spends more than 20 million on silver wound dressings. However, silver does not work as an antibacterial agent in the absence of heat and humidity, while copper does. There is also increasing evidence that silver is not immune to the development of bacterial resistance. This is a major concern given its widespread use today.

In addition, there is a gap between the pace of industrial research and regulatory approvals, lagging behind the adoption of innovative medical devices in healthcare systems. Processes are needed to ensure a high level of quality and safety, but regulators can do more to streamline the approval process and enable the healthcare sector to adapt to evolving technologies. It is important.

The future of pandemics and infection prevention

WHO recognizes the need to diversify non-traditional approaches to tackle AMR. However, naturally abundant resources such as copper, which have the ability to prevent the spread of infection, are underutilized.

If the COVID-19 pandemic taught us something, it’s about the need to consider long-term costs rather than short-term ones. With the crisis of drug resistance imminent, governments and public health agencies should not overlook the important preventive tools at our fingertips.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/medtech-insights/medtech-materials-and-assembly-insights/fighting-amr-how-it-can-come-acopper/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos