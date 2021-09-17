How this engineer’s career break led her to Google





Welcome to the latest version of My Path to Google. Here are some tips on how to access Google, what their role is, and how to prepare for an interview with Google employees, internships, and graduates.

Today I spoke with Kiranmayi Bhamidimarri, a software engineer at the Bangalore office. He shares her story of joining Google after a year and a half break from an employee.

What is your role at Google?

I’m a Google Cloud software engineer working on CloudSpanner’s database management and storage services. My team is focused on developing introspection tools for this system. This will help our customers better understand Spanner database issues.

How was it to take a break from the workforce?

Withdrawal from the workforce marked a turning point in my life. Through a lot of reflection, I grew up as a person and as an expert during that period, even when I wasn’t working. For example, I have found a deep interest in diversity and inclusiveness in all aspects of my career, including where I work. After spending time developing these holistic perspectives and feeling comfortable balancing things in my personal life, I began to seek to return to work.

What made you apply for Google?

I learned about the Carers Leave concept and what this benefit looks like on Google. If a family member or loved one becomes seriously ill, Google’s long-term care leave policy allows employees to spend the time they need to provide or find long-term care. I liked the idea of ​​working for a company that helps employees support their families when they need them. This led to a survey of Google’s entire culture. Google loved being a comprehensive place where you could bring yourself to work without forgetting your personal life, which became especially important after your career break.

How did you work on Google’s application process after your career break?

At first I was very nervous and told myself not to be too ambitious. I was suffering from impostor syndrome and wasn’t sure if the interview would work. Then a friend who interviewed Google shared her positive experience with me and broke many myths. She explained, for example, that the interview focused on the thinking process rather than the exact solution. She finally helped me recognize my value and put my best foot forward.

What was the interview process for you?

When I first decided to apply, I asked a friend who recently joined Google for advice. He guided me through the process and helped me with the referral, but was rejected during the resume screening phase. At that time, my resume did not reflect my actual skills and experience. I didn’t list everything I worked on because I was worried that I might have forgotten to explain and answer questions during the break. I was shrinking myself to someone else so they wouldn’t expect much from me.

A friend who introduced me advised me to refresh my resume and start over. I contacted a Google recruiter on LinkedIn. The recruiter took the time to talk to me and check the updated resume. One of the recruiters set up a telephone interview and it started the process.

What do you want to say back to yourself before applying?

It doesn’t have to be perfect. During a telephone interview, I answered one of the questions incorrectly. I was nervous and disappointed with the mistake, but the interviewer advised me to try again and finally found the right solution. So, as long as you make mistakes, learn, and continue to grow, tell yourself that you can make mistakes.

You can also rest assured that you won’t be treated differently because of a career break. It was my great horror, and I am very happy that I have proved wrong. Thanks to everyone at Google for telling me hesitate to return to work and for providing mentorship and support. Six months later, I still find value and encouragement in working all my parts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blog.google/inside-google/life-at-google/how-engineers-career-break-led-her-google/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos