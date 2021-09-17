How to see SpaceX’s Inspiration 4 spacecraft in the night sky





Amateur satellite tracker Marco Langbroek captured this view of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Resilience passing through the Old Leiden Observatory in the Netherlands on September 16, 2021. This is a stack of 37 1-second exposures, each captured at 1-second intervals. (Image credit: Provided by Marco Langbroek)

Currently, four civilian astronauts are orbiting the Earth on the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. When you are in the right place and at the right time, you can see the capsule from Earth.

The Crew Dragon was launched into space on Wednesday (September 15th) and carried an Inspiration 4 mission on a three-day orbital trip. According to SpaceX, it is currently orbiting the Earth in a nearly circular orbit of up to 367 miles (590 km), completing orbits approximately every hour and a half.

If you look out at the right time, you may be able to find a spaceship that passes overhead in the night sky without the need for a telescope or binoculars.

According to the skywatching site Heavens Above, the crew dragon has a maximum luminosity (a measure of brightness) of about 1.6, which is almost as bright as the star Shaura, which indicates the “Stinger” of Scorpio, the Scorpio. However, the brightness of the dragon also depends on where it is in orbit and how much of the spacecraft’s facing Earth is illuminated by sunlight.

Heaven’s Above has provided a free tracking tool that allows anyone to know exactly when the Inspiration4 Crew Dragon spacecraft, dubbed “Resilience,” will pass overhead. Simply enter your location and the tracking tool will provide you with information about the exact timing of your next overhead path, as well as the current size of the capsule and where to look.

Another useful website for tracking Crew Dragons is N2YO.com. The site automatically uses geographic coordinates to show when Inspiration 4 makes its next overhead path and to see a live map showing the current location of the spacecraft.

The SpaceX website has a live crew dragon tracking tool for Inspiration 4 missions. (Image credit: SpaceX)

SpaceX also offers a live animated view of resilience locations on spacex.com/launches for its value. While this interactive globe is fun to play, the SpaceX website does not provide otherwise useful skywatching information.

Resilience can be visible to the naked eye in fine weather, but you can get better visibility with binoculars and a telescope. For comparison, check out the long-exposure photo of Inspiration 4 taken by Marco Langbroek of the Netherlands on September 16th. That same night, Langbroek used a telescope to record a video of resilience passing overhead.

“I was observing from the light-polluted center of Leiden. The spacecraft pass was fairly low in the sky and had a maximum altitude of 25 degrees,” Langbroek emailed Space.com. “I first picked it up with binoculars and then switched to the naked eye. It was pretty faint (due to the light-polluted sky), but visible, and about +3 in size. “

Crew Dragon @ Inspiration4x passing through the dome of the Old Observatory (the town center of Leiden, the Netherlands) tonight. Obtained from Witte Singel. Stack of 37 images each 1 second (1 second interval), Canon EOS 80D, EF 2.5 / 50 mm, ISO 800. pic.twitter.com/ nhlYoJE7uZ September 16, 2021

Resilience will return to Earth at the end of Saturday (September 18th) and will fall off the coast of Florida, somewhere in the Gulf of Mexico or the Atlantic coast.

Send an email to Hanneke Weitering at [email protected] or follow her @hannekescience. Follow us on Twitter @ Spacedotcom and Facebook.

