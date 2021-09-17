Has Big Tech learned smart glasses lessons since Google Glass?





Trends: Smartglasses are trying to revive about 10 years after Google’s pioneering wearables leveled off. And Facebook leads that responsibility with the recently released Ray-Ban Stories.

The glasses feature a twin 5-megapixel front camera that can capture and store about 3 dozen 30-second videos and about 500 photos per Verge. It also has two built-in speakers for playing audio via Bluetooth. However, what is not a Ray-Ban story is augmented reality glasses. They’re like a stepping stone to GoProsa’s glorious journey to Facebook’s AR glasses. Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi has announced its own lightweight smart glasses that claim to be able to take pictures, display messages, navigation and translated text.

Why did Google Glass fail?

Price: The device’s limited AR capabilities didn’t meet the expectations of most consumers, and the $ 1,500 price tag seemed too high. Aesthetics: Simply put, Google Glass wasn’t cool. Despite trying to get mainstream attention in collaboration with fashion week models and influencers, Glass wearers have become a symbol of the worst elements of technology and have been nicknamed Glassholes. Privacy: Google Glass’s recording capabilities faced public backlash, and some companies have banned devices altogether. A 2014 Rasmussen Report poll found that 85% of adults in the United States expressed serious privacy concerns about Google Glass.

Then what should I do? Facebooks 2021 smart glasses solve some of the issues raised by Google Glass, but leave privacy issues unresolved.

Facebook glasses clock in for $ 299 (about $ 100 more than Wayfarer’s dumb pair), and Facebook has Ray-Ban take on most of the branding. This can be of great help in addressing both price and aesthetic issues. Annoyed Google Glass. But the Ray-Ban story is definitely bad for privacy: unlike other smart glasses-like snap spectacles that glow and flash during recording, the story is easy to tape and hard to see in bright lighting. It has only a single pinpoint size white light. Experts also raised concerns that Facebook may use the actual data collected from these devices in the future.

How this can backfire: Consumers who are wary of stealth recording devices may think that eyeglasses are at odds with Facebook’s privacy pivot.

That trust is already terrible. According to a 2020 eMarketer and Bizrate Insights survey, only 3.4% of U.S. adults trust Facebook for their personal information, and according to a Verge survey, 46% of U.S. adults trust privacy and trust. He states that the problem is the number one reason not to use Facebook. The possibility of misuse can also threaten the Ray-Ban brand.

Conclusion: Facebook’s Ray-Ban Stories addresses many of the key concerns that plagued Google Glass, but consumer attitudes towards privacy have solidified in recent years and are a nuisance to all future smart glasses. I have a problem. With an indistinguishable roaming recording device?

