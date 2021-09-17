Why you need an OLED TV | How Technology Works





If you are currently buying a new TV and your priorities include invincible image quality and sleek frames, OLED is for you.

There are so many choices when it comes to modern TVs, and there are many acronyms that are quickly overwhelming when comparing top brands, but their OLED (organic light emitting diode) model has everything you need.

These TVs offer more than high quality images, but panels with both 4K and 8K resolutions are currently available. It’s also perfect if you need a slim design, ultra-fast response time, or eye comfort.

This article covers everything you need to know about how OLED technology works and why you should consider installing it in your next TV. Don’t miss this OLED TV Buying Guide for a complete summary of why it’s so special.

What is an OLED TV? Why do you need it?

Not everyone wants to get caught up in the complexity of how OLED TV technology works, and that’s not a bad thing. After all, it’s the viewing experience of your home that matters most.

Here’s what you need to know: Unlike other TVs, OLED does not require a backlit panel to work. Instead, all screen pixels are self-illuminating. Why is it important? This means that you can individually control each of the small pixels that make up a television image. The important thing is that it can be turned off completely.

As a result, OLED TVs produce perfect black. For you, that means the image quality is deeper than other TV types and the contrast ratio is much better. Dark colors look darker and lighter colors look brighter. The impact is surprising, especially since all OLED TVs boast impressive color accuracy with minimal distortion.

Perfect Black greatly improves nighttime movies and TV shows, or scenes in the dark, and clearly shows the actor in the dark shots that other televisions struggle with, not just the stars in the sky.

For daytime shots, the colors will be significantly more vibrant. The sky is brighter and the shadows are perfect for documentaries and colorful Marvel movies. With that technology, OLED TVs do not have the halo effect often seen on LED TVs when unwanted light flows into the dark areas of the screen.

So while we know that OLEDs are good at image quality, what about other factors that make TVs good? Good news: they also cover them.

The lack of backlight means that the screen is much slimmer than the LED model, which is great if you want to mount your new TV on the wall. OLEDs are also beneficial for large families as they can be viewed in a wide viewing angle without compromising quality.

In the long run, OLEDs are better than LEDs. OLEDs are flicker-free, so there are no signs of subtle screen ripples commonly found on other displays. These flicker are often invisible to the naked eye, but can have serious eye health consequences. OLED TVs emit up to 50% less blue light than other types of TVs, keeping your line of sight more comfortable. Just check out the iSafe certified box stickers.

And it doesn’t stop there. The lack of backlight means that OLED TV sets are more energy efficient because they use less energy by focusing on powering individual pixels. For gamers, OLEDs also boast some ultra-fast response times. This means that the image remains very clear in the face of desperate movements on the screen.

How does OLED TV work?

Let’s explain a little more technically why OLED is so special and why everything from the iPhone 12 to the new Nintendo Switch has this technology.

Televisions fall into one of two categories: backlight (LED) or self-luminous (OLED). Many of the more affordable TV models can be LCDs (Liquid Crystal Display).

LCDs work by blocking or passing light when you turn on your TV to create an image. However, it doesn’t actually produce light, so you need an LED backlight on a separate layer. The terms LCD and LEDTV are often used interchangeably, but most LEDTVs have an LCD panel.

Due to the backlight, most LED panels suffer from the halo effect and lack complete black. OLED is different. There is no backlight. Instead, it uses an organic carbon-based material panel that produces light when zapping with electric current.

OLED TVs don’t increase the number of top pixels in a TV, but they make those pixels much more versatile. And that makes an important difference while shopping. OLED TVs tend to come with 4K high resolution displays, but not all 4K TVs are OLED.

How much is an OLED TV?

Display technology isn’t new, but it’s still a sought-after premium feature. As a result, 4K OLED models such as the 55-inch Sony Bravia KE48A9BU are still more expensive than their LCD / LED rivals, which usually cost more than 1,000, but are worth more for their unmatched quality and viewing experience.

8K models such as the 88-inch LGZ19LA are significantly more expensive and cost nearly 30,000. As technology evolves, it is very likely that these prices will go down.

What are some great OLED TVs?

There are various brands to choose from when browsing OLED TVs, such as LG, Sony and Philips. Currys / PC World has a great selection covering all prices and sizes, so choose here some of the best models you can buy today.

LG 48 inch A16LA (4K, OLED)

Price: 999.00

LG is one of the leading manufacturers of OLED TVs in 2021 because of its pure quality. For just under 1,000, the A1 Series TV is a 4K model with all the benefits of a 48-inch display and OLED, primarily incredibly vibrant colors and incredible image details. It runs on a user-friendly webOS smart platform and can be controlled via voice commands from both the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Sony BRAVIA 55 inch A84JU (4K, OLED)

Price: 1,499.00

Sony’s BRAVIA series is so impressive that this 55-inch set is another great option when buying a new OLED TV. Whether it’s a soccer match or an action movie, it’s a 4K model with an XR processor that minimizes motion blur and enhances color. This model has all the features you would expect from a high-end TV, including a wall-mountable 120Hz refresh rate.

Philips 65 inch 706 series (4K, OLED)

Price: 1,799.00

This large 65-inch 4K TV from Philips not only offers the main advantages of OLED panel vibrant colors and perfect deep black, but also has some very clever tricks. You can respond to what is happening on the screen. For example, if the movie being played shows a bright sunny day, the light will turn bright yellow. When I look at a documentary about the sea, the lights turn blue.

LG 77 inch C14LB (4K, OLED)

Price: 3,499.00

If you want to make it bigger, check out this vast 4K OLED TV made by LG, which is 77 inches in size. The TV has a Gen4 processor that upscales low-definition content and has a response time of 1ms, so you can enjoy your game in a near-perfect all-rounder with no screen tears or breaks. I can do it. Mixing it with the self-illuminating pixels that make OLEDs special, you’ll wonder how you’ve seen your TV in other ways.

Buy the full range of OLED TVs at Currys / PC World.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.radiotimes.com/technology/technology-guides/why-you-need-an-oled-tv/

