iPad 9 and iPad Air 4: Which iPad is right for you?





Comparing the iPad 9 (2021) and iPad Air 4 (2020) can be difficult, at least at first glance, given how similar they are. As Apple unveiled the new iPad 9 at the September 2021 event (read the Apple event summary for all the big news), ask yourself if the old and expensive iPad Air 4 is worth the extra money. need to do it.

In our iPad Air 4 review, it was chosen as one of the best tablets to buy, mainly because of its elegant design, excellent hardware, and capacity that can be used as a laptop replacement.

When choosing between the iPad 9 (2021) and the iPad Air 4 (2020), the former design is a bit outdated and the processor performance is inferior. That said, it’s about half the price of the iPad Air 4 and has a better front camera that supports Apple’s new CenterStage video chat feature.

So which iPad suits your needs? This article will help you answer that question by comparing the strengths and weaknesses of the two tablets in detail.

iPad 9 (2021) and iPad Air 4 (2020): Specifications iPad Air 4 (2020) iPad 9 (2021) Starting price $ 599 $ 329 ($ 299 for school) Display 10.9 inches (2360 x 1640) 10.2 inches ( 2160 x 1620) Processor A14 BionicA13 BionicStorage64GB, 256GB64GB, 256GB Rear camera 12MP width (f / 1.8) 8MP (f / 2.4) Front camera 7MP TrueDepth (f / 2.2) 12MP TrueDepth (f / 2.4) Dimensions 9.7 x 7 x 0.24 inches 9.8 x 6.8 x 0.29 inch Weight 1 lb 1.07 lb PortUSB-C Lightning, headphonesAccessoriesMagic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil (gen 2) Smart Keyboard, Apple Pencil (gen 1) ConnectivityWi-Fi 6, Optional 4G Wi-Fi 6, Optional 4G iPad 9 (2021) and iPad Air 4 (2020): Price

The entry-level iPad has always been Apple’s cheapest tablet, and the company didn’t do anything to change it in 2021. Like its predecessor, the new iPad 9 (2021) starts at $ 329, but Apple will reduce it to $ 299. For students and teachers.

However, there is one notable change in what you get at that price: storage. Apple has finally upgraded the storage capacity of its entry-level iPad to 64GB. This is twice the 32GB that came with the previous iPad model by default. Frankly, if you use your iPad to use apps, play games, or watch videos, 32 GB is a very small space, all of which require meaningful storage space. will do.

(Image credit: Apple)

The fact that the new iPad 9 (2021) ships with a minimum of 64 GB is a welcome change. However, you might consider paying an additional $ 150 for the 256GB model, as 64GB can quickly fill up when you download it. Lots of media.

The starting price is $ 599, and the iPad Air 4 (2020) is almost twice as expensive as the iPad 9. It also comes with 64 GB of storage by default, with an optional 256 GB available for an additional $ 150. However, the $ 600 and above price tags have some important advantages. The iPadAir4 is more powerful, smaller, lighter, and has a slightly better screen than the iPad 9.

iPad 9 and iPad Air 4 (2020): Design

There are some major design differences between the iPad 9 and iPad Air 4. The iPad 9 opens up to Apple’s classic iPad design, with rounded edges and a thick bezel around the screen. It comes in the same two colors as its predecessor (silver and space gray) and has the same dimensions of 9.8 x 6.8 x 0.29 inches. If you think of the iPad, you might be looking at something like the new iPad 9.

The new iPad 9 (2021) uses a classic iPad design (image credit: Apple)

The iPad Air 4 looks a little different. It’s a little smaller and lighter, weighs only 1 pound, and measures 9.7 x 7 x 0.24 inches. More notably, it has a thinner bezel (thanks to the end-to-end display) and flat edges than traditional iPads. The iPad Air 4 is a bit lighter, but it’s virtually the same design and size as Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro (2021). It also comes in five different colors (green, silver, space gray, sky blue, or rose gold), significantly improving the iPad 9’s solid silver or space gray selection.

iPad 9 (2021) and iPad Air 4 (2020): Port

Comparing the designs and ports of these two tablets, it’s clear that they represent the remaining two iPad input / output philosophies.

Despite being released in 2021, all devices (including iPad) appear to be charged via USB-C, but the iPad 9 still has a Lightning port. This is a shame, as you’ll have to carry a Lightning cable with you if you want to keep your iPad charged (the iPhone’s charging cable works overtime). However, the iPad 9’s outdated design has a silver lining. Still with a headphone jack, it’s the only modern iPad that offers this luxury. If wired headphones are important to you, that’s a big deal.

The iPad Air 4’s USB-C port is a bit more versatile (image credit: Henry T. Casey / Tom’s Guide)

Of course, the iPad Air 4 doesn’t have that luxury. If you want to listen privately on this tablet, you need to use Bluetooth headphones. However, it has a more convenient USB-C port for charging, and a back-mounted Smart Connector port for Apple’s superior Magic Keyboard (which provides pass-through USB-C charging).

iPad 9 (2021) and iPad Air 4 (2020): Display

Despite being a bit smaller than the new iPad 9, the iPad Air 4 actually offers a slightly larger and better screen, thanks to its end-to-end display.

The iPad Air 4’s 10.9-inch display has a resolution of 2360×1640 pixels, a pixel density of approximately 264ppi. It also supports Apple’s True Tone technology, which adjusts the display to complement the P3 color gamut and ambient lighting.

The new iPad 9’s display is slightly smaller than the smaller iPad Air 4 and has an unsightly thick black bezel (image credit: Apple).

The new iPad 9 has a slightly smaller display with similar pixel densities. Its 10.2 inch screen has a display resolution of 2160×1620. That is, it also has a pixel density of approximately 264 PPI. It doesn’t have the same P3 color gamut support as the iPad Air 4, but True Tone does.

Both tablets are touted to achieve up to 500 nits of brightness, but lab tests have measured the iPad Air 4’s screen to be the best with an average brightness of 440 nits. Both have fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coatings, but the iPad Air 4 includes a fully laminated display with an anti-reflective coating on top of it.

iPad 9 (2021) and iPad Air 4 (2020): Performance

There are slight but significant differences in the performance features of the iPad 9 and iPad Air 4. Despite being a new tablet, the iPad 9 (2021) works with Apple’s old A13 Bionic chip, but the iPad Air 4 (2020) packs. The more powerful A14 Bionic.

The Apple A13 Bionic chip that drives the iPad 9 is an improvement over the A12 Bionic chip found in its predecessor, and Apple claims to accelerate the performance of the iPad 9’s CPU, GPU, and neural engine activity by 20%. .. However, these allegations cannot be confirmed until you participate in the test.

The iPad Air 4’s A14 Bionic chip provides enough power for demanding tasks such as photo retouching (image credit: Henry T. Casey / Tom’s Guide).

However, I’ve tested the iPad Air 4, and I can assure you that its A14 Bionic chip has enough power to speed up most everyday tasks. The iPad Air 4 scored 4,262 in the Geekbench 5 performance benchmark, easily surpassing the 2,685 earned by the iPad 2020 with the A12 Bionic chip.

It’s safe to assume that the iPad 9 will offer better performance than its predecessor, thanks to the A13 Bionic, which is also included in the iPhone 11 lineup, but it probably won’t outperform the iPad Air 4 and its superior A14 Bionic chip. ..

iPad 9 (2021) and iPad Air 4 (2020): Camera

If the iPad 9 (2021) has one big new and notable addition to help you stand on top of the iPad Air 4, it’s the front camera.

The old 1.2MP self-camera on the iPad 8 has been replaced by a new 12MP ultra-wide front camera with a 122-degree angle of view. The upgraded selfie camera on the new iPad 9 also supports Apple’s new Center Stage feature, which debuted on the iPad Pro (2021). Center Stage uses AI to automatically move and focus the camera to the speaker during a video call. This is a useful feature to have in case you use your new tablet for many Zoom calls. On the back of the new iPad is a less impressive 8MP wide camera. This is great for pinching, even if you want to use your tablet as an instant autofocus.

The rear camera on the iPad Air 4 is better than the camera on the new iPad 9 and can capture even more 4K video (image credit: Henry T. Casey / Tom’s Guide).

By comparison, the iPad Air 4 has a 12MP wide camera on the back and a 7MP camera on the front. The rear camera has more features and better panoramic features than the rear camera of the iPad 9 (2021), allowing you to shoot 4K video even though you can’t shoot with the iPad 9. However, the iPad Air 4 selfie camera isn’t as good as the one on the new iPad 9, and it doesn’t support Center Stage.

When it comes to making selfies and video calls, the new iPad 9 is clearly better than the old iPad Air 4. However, it’s probably better if you use the new iPad camera primarily for taking photos and videos. Off on iPad Air 4.

iPad 9 (2021) and iPad Air 4 (2020): Battery life

Both iPad 9 and iPad Air 4 support up to 10 hours of Wi-Fi and up to 9 hours of web surfing when using a mobile phone.

This is pretty standard for Apple, and we don’t know which tablet will offer better battery life until we get the new iPad 9 for testing, but the iPad will actually meet or be simulated. Under actual conditions, it exceeds the manufacturer’s claim of battery life.

In particular, if you set the display to a brightness of 150 nits and set the iPad Air 4 to continuously browse the Web via Wi-Fi, the tablet will last 10 hours and 29 minutes until it turns off, Apple advertises. It has exceeded the 10-hour battery life. You can expect similar performance on the iPad 9, but you’ll have to wait until you test it yourself.

iPad 9 (2021) and iPad Air 4 (2020): Accessories

If you’re interested in accessoryizing your new iPad with a stylus or keyboard, iPad Air 4 has many better options.

The iPad Air 4’s smart connector (three small dots on the back of the tablet) and magnets allow you to connect to a great $ 299 magic keyboard or a cheaper $ 179 smart keyboard folio. The iPad Air 4 also supports the $ 129 second-generation Apple Pencil. It’s a great stylus that magnetically attaches to the edge of the iPad Air 4 and is easy to charge and pair.

The iPad Air 4 supports the second-generation Apple Pencil, which is a great (if expensive) stylus (image credit: Henry T. Casey / Tom’s Guide).

In contrast, the new iPad 9 doesn’t support many of Apple’s best accessories. It doesn’t work with the Magic Keyboard or the latest Apple Pencil, but if you need a little typing on your tablet, you can connect to the $ 159 Smart Keyboard.

The iPad 9 also supports the $ 99 first-generation Apple Pencil. It charges through the Lightning port when you remove the cap on the bottom of the pen and plug it into your iPad.

iPad 9 (2021) and iPad Air 4 (2020): Outlook

Having taken a closer look at these two tablets, it’s clear that the iPad Air 4 has many advantages over the iPad 9, even though it’s about a year old.

The iPad Air 4 is smaller and lighter than the new iPad 9, so it has a slightly better screen and a more powerful internal chip. It also has a great rear camera that can capture 4K video that the iPad 9’s camera doesn’t have. And with the latest Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil support, the iPad Air 4 offers better accessory options than the iPad 9.

However, it’s important to remember that while the iPad 9 is about as good as the iPad Air 4, it’s about half the price, making it ideal for iPad shoppers on a tight budget. The new iPad 9 is also great in some specific situations. Especially if you are interested in using wired headphones or expect to spend a lot of time on video calls, you can take advantage of the greatly improved 12MP UltraWide front of the iPad 9. A camera that supports the center stage.

Stay tuned for a complete review of the Apple iPad 9 (2021). This makes the performance of the Apple iPad 9 (2021) and its duration on a full battery clearer.

