Here’s how to pre-order a new Apple device announced on Tuesday:

At the “California Streaming” event on Tuesday, Apple unveiled the latest and greatest new iPhone 13 models, including the iPhone 13, a refresh of the popular iPhone 13 Mini, and of course the iPhone 13 Pro and the Mondo-sized Pro Max. .. There’s also the new iPad (9th generation) and iPad Mini, as well as the new Apple Watch. The new iPad came up for a pre-order earlier in the week, but we had to wait patiently for the new phone.

Well, the wait is over! The new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max can be pre-ordered from $ 699. Here’s what you need to know about Apple’s new lineup and how to confirm your pre-order now and buy it yourself.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini (starting at $ 799 and $ 699 with 128Gb storage sizes, respectively) offer a slightly modified design with five fetch color schemes (Product Red, Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink).

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, claims that both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini are “more powerful, more functional, and more enjoyable to use,” with advanced camera systems, durability and waterproofness. Improved battery performance with the new A15 Bionic chip.

Both the 6.1-inch display on the iPhone 13 and the 5.4-inch display on the iPhone 13 Mini are equipped with a ceramic shield. This is what Apple claims to be the strongest screen protector, and both devices are IP68 dustproof / waterproof so you don’t have to worry about getting them submerged. .. The new Super Retina XDR display offers peak brightness of up to 800 nits for regular content and up to 1,200 nits during playback of HDR content.

The camera design and components have also been improved. The iPhone 13 and Mini feature a redesigned rear camera layout with diagonally placed lenses, enabling a dual camera system with Apple’s TrueDepth and Face ID technology. Apple has also added an exciting new video mode, Cinematic Mode. This not only records live with Dolby Vision HDR, but also automatically tracks the focus of the subject and rack, giving the video a cinematic feel.

If all of this sounds like it’s draining the battery in a blink of an eye, the good news is. Both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini have better battery life than their predecessors, up to two and a half hours longer in a day. Normal 13 minutes and 90 minutes for the mini.

Both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini can be pre-ordered today and will ship by September 24th.

Apple also announced the new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. This also starts at $ 999 and $ 1,099 respectively from a 128Gb configuration (possibly up to 1TB). This year’s Pro models are available in graphite, gold, silver and Sierra blue finishes.

Joswiak has called the new 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max Apple lineup the “most professional” to date, especially with professional camera features and an improved display as an exciting development.

The phone’s rear camera features a new ISP (image signal processor) with the same A15 Bionic chipset, as well as a larger 1.9 µm sensor and f / 1.5 aperture. These upgrades improve your photography and video capture in the dark. Both Pro and Pro Max feature a new 77mm telephoto lens for distance photography. This is a feature that sets it apart from the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini models.

With a series of camera improvements, the iPhone’s traditional night mode can now be applied to all camera lenses, including telephoto lenses. In addition, each can be shot with Smart HDR 4, enhancing aspects such as saturation and perceptual contrast.

The iPhone 13 Pro model also has an enhanced screen. Powered by ProMotion, the Super Retina XDR supports up to 1,000 knits of brightness and adaptive refresh rates from 10Hz to 120Hz. This allows you to adjust the refresh rate as needed for your content. This should not only provide an adaptively smooth experience, but also extend the life of the battery.

Not surprisingly, Apple also extends the battery life of the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, claiming that the 13 Pro is 90 minutes longer than the 12 Pro and the 13 Pro Max is 2.5 hours longer. Both the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, of course, feature Apple’s ceramic shield protection and IP68 dust / water resistance.

Both iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are currently available for pre-order and will ship on September 24th.

The latest iPad (9th generation) takes advantage of the iPad OS 15 and the new A13 Bionic chip to significantly improve the previous (8th generation) model. According to Apple, the A13 chip accelerates CPU, GPU, and neural engine functionality by 20%.

Apple also claims that the new iPad is three times faster than the best-selling Chromebook and six times faster than the best-selling Android tablet, and iPad OS 15 enables faster multitasking and easier note-taking.

The new iPad camera has also been improved. The front camera supports 12MP ultra-wide photography and inherits the CenterStage functionality from the iPad Pro. This allows the camera to digitally track the subject during a video chat. The A13 chip works in conjunction with an improved camera and an updated image processor, providing better image capture capabilities than previous iPads.

If you prefer smaller ones, Apple claims that the latest upgrade to the iPad Mini is the biggest update ever. The new enclosure, made of 100% recycled aluminum, exhibits an 8.3-inch “all-screen” design designed to minimize bezels and maximize screen coverage. Liquid Retina displays boast low reflectance and brightness of up to 500 knits.

The Mini has also undergone significant improvements to its components. Apple exhibited an improved neural engine that supports downloads up to 3.5 Gbps, a 40% better CPU, an 80% better GPU, and a new stereo speaker system in landscape mode.

The camera has also been improved. Like the iPad, the Mini supports Center Stage with a 12MP rear and front camera, and features a large aperture with improved pixel sensors.

The new 10.2-inch iPad is available in space gray or silver, with cellular model options starting at $ 329. The iPad Mini can be pre-ordered in purple, pink, starlight, or space gray for $ 499.

