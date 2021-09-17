iPhone notifications have been overhauled in iOS 15. The mechanism is as follows.





iOS 15 brings a lot of new features to the iPhone and iPad, and the Notification Summary seems to be a hit. Here’s what you need to know:

Apple released iOS 15 on September 20th, with a long-awaited overhaul of the iPhone notification system. With iOS 15 and iPad OS 15, Apple has added a number of new features centered around notifications and alerts. For example, the new focus mode will replace silent mode, allowing you to automate exactly when and which apps talk about your phone. There’s also a new option to mute app alerts for an hour or the rest of the day, as well as an overview of new notifications.

After a few minutes of initial setup, Notification Summary will start displaying alerts on one compact notification card at a predetermined time, rather than all at once. You can choose which app notifications to bundle.

I’ve been testing iOS 15 Beta and appreciate that alerts from apps like Firewalla and Yelp can only be displayed a few times a day instead of being interrupted at random times throughout the day. I have. The following describes everything you need to know about the notification overview. This will prepare iOS 15 and iPad OS 15 for release on Monday.

Getting started with notification overview on iOS 15

After downloading iOS 15, the easiest way to turn on notification summary and set it up is to open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad and open it.[通知]Is to select.Next, at the top of the screen[スケジュールされた概要]Tap the option labeled.

You’ll see a splash screen like the screenshot below, detailing what a notification overview is and step-by-step through the setup process. A list of apps will be displayed, with the noisiest apps at the top.Select as many apps as you want to add to the overview from the list, and when you’re done[Xアプリの追加]Tap the button. Don’t think you need to complete the list right now. You can always go back and add apps to the list or remove apps from the list.

You will then be asked when to view the summary. The default setting is a summary of 8 am and 6 pm. You can edit the time, add time to the list, and remove time from the list. When you’re done[通知の概要をオンにする]Tap.

Now all you have to do is wait for the time you specify to come, and you will see a summary card showing you all the alerts it holds. Don’t interact too often at the bottom.

The default notification summary is just a few taps.

Tweak iPhone notification overview

The basic setup process is quick and easy, but it does not cover all the settings and features you can enable for the notification overview.

To further customize the functionality, go back to the Settings app and[通知]>[スケジュールされた概要]Go to.

Here you can edit the time the summary is displayed. If you want to see the summary all the time,[次の要約を表示]Turn on. This is also a place you can use to edit the apps that appear in the overview.

Add apps to overview from lock screen

The next time you receive an alert and realize that you want to receive it as part of a summary, here are some simple tips for receiving an alert directly from your lock screen or notification shade.

Swipe the alert to the left and[オプション]Display the button. Tap.From the list[概要に追加]Choose.

You can add apps directly from the lock screen at any time.

The reasons why some apps cannot be added to the notification summary are as follows:

If you look at the list of apps you can add to the overview, you’ll see that some apps can’t be added. Two examples include the messaging app and the phone app. The reason is that Apple gives those apps Time Sensitive Notifications status. This means that these apps will always appear on your lock screen.

You can turn off time-sensitive settings by opening the Settings app, selecting Notifications, and selecting apps like Messages and FaceTime. However, these apps tend to agree with Apple’s opinion that they always need access to the lock screen. But for each.

After installing iOS 15 or iPad OS 15, you can follow the steps above to adjust the notification summary and clean up your notifications. If you’re looking for other ways to control alerts, check out this post’s focus mode tips.

