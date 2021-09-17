British computing inventor Clive Sinclair dies at age 81





British inventor and entrepreneur London Clive Sinclair has undoubtedly done more than anyone else to inspire children of all ages with a lifelong passion for computers and games. He was 81 years old.

In the early 1980s, Sinclair, famous for a series of affordable home computers that gave him a glimpse into the world of coding for the first time and an adrenaline rush to play games on the screen, was the result of a long battle against cancer. He died on Thursday morning. ..

Her daughter, Belinda Sinclair, is ill, but said she was working on the invention until last week.

He was original and imaginative, and for him it was exciting and adventurous. That was his passion, she told the BBC.

Born in 1940 in Richmond, a luxurious suburb in southwest London, Sinclair graduated from school at the age of 17 and became a technical journalist. After that, he decided that the world would be better if he used his brain to come up with his own invention.

At the age of 22, he founded his first company, Sinclair Radionics, to manufacture mail-order radio kits, including the world’s smallest transistor radio. He really became famous in 1973 for the world’s first pocket calculator. He then transformed his sight and passion into moving the computer world into the realm of the home.

With success and occasional failure, he has become a very beloved figure in Britain and around the world. Compliments have been received from countless ordinary people who were first obsessed with computers and games through modern equivalents such as Elon Musk and one of Sinclair’s inventions.

Sinclair launched the first affordable consumer computer in 1980. The price was less than £ 100 ($ 135). The ZX80, which can then be upgraded to the ZX81 with a little more memory, may not have been sophisticated in today’s terminology, but has broken new ground and opened up a world of new opportunities.

The ZX81 is my introductory book on computing and I love it, “said Brian Cox, a professor of science and broadcasting, in a tweet.

In 1982, the iconic ZX Spectrum was introduced. This is certainly a step change from its predecessor, and today it doesn’t feel too strange. Throughout the 1980s, it established itself in an increasingly crowded market, with the Commodore 64, the first Apple computers, and the Atari computer.

Spectrum has become the best-selling computer in the UK. Not only did it help Sinclair become a millionaire, but it made him a popular name when the British economy was undergoing a radical transformation under then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. He became a knight by Queen Elizabeth II in 1983.

RIP, Lord Sinclair. I loved the computer. “

The benefits of Spectrum and its peers were perceived extensively and brought a boom to software and hardware manufacturers. Not to mention the shops that sold these home computers and all their add-ons.

British businessman Alan Sugar, along with his company Amstrad, was one of the protagonists of this new home technology era, paying homage to his best friend and competitors. ”

The man he kicked started home appliances in the UK with amp kits, calculators, mini TVs and, of course, the Sinclair ZX. Don’t forget his quirky electric car. “RIP Friend,” he said on Twitter.

For many, Sinclair is best remembered in its eccentric Sinclair C5. This is a fateful electric tricycle foretold as the future of eco-friendly transportation, but turned out to be an expensive flop.

Sinclair’s daughter said she had an idea. “It doesn’t make sense to ask if someone wants it, because I can’t imagine it.

Copyright 2021 AP communication. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.

