Hundreds of T-Mobile stores will soon be able to repair their phones





T-Mobile announced that 500 retailers will begin offering repair services on November 1st. According to the company, technicians will provide protection customers with same-day corrections using manufacturer-approved parts.<360> service. It also includes replacing the device in case of loss or theft.

T-Mobile is also improving its device protection plan by allowing customers to make three to five bills, which was the previous limit, over a 12-month period. Claims are processed by Assurant and come with deductions based on the type of phone you have and the type of claim you are making. Still, if you’re unlucky at 18 carats, it can be cheaper than buying five new phones.

Warranty technician is in charge of in-store repair

Interestingly, this change reflects the controversial merger of T-Mobile / Sprint.Pamphlet for protection<360>, T-Mobile proposes changes to offer the same key features that it enjoyed with the Sprint Complete plan, listing five claims and carry-on repairs as previously available benefits. At some point, support documentation says Sprint has about 1,300 repair centers (although T-Mobile reports that The Verge currently has 450), and the T-Mobiles 500 store looks a bit inferior. As of the fall of 2020, when the merger was completed, the carrier reportedly had more than 7,500 retail outlets, leaving room for expansion. According to T-Mobile, the current repair location will cover almost every major city in the United States.

Still, it’s good to see T-Mobile wanting to at least continue to provide face-to-face repair services. As the conflict over repair rights intensifies, there is a growing trend in the mobile industry to make repairs more widely available. In 2019, Best Buy began offering certified repairs for the iPhone, and Apple has expanded its Independent Repair Provider program (although the program has been pushed back for some of its requirements).

If you are trying to add a T-Mobiles protection plan to your service to take advantage of face-to-face repairs, it is worth paying attention to the restrictions. According to the company, you can only register within 30 days of an eligible event, such as purchasing a T-Mobile device or bringing your device to the network. There may also be an inspection process to make sure your phone is working before it is covered.

September 16th, 6:48 pm ET Update: Added additional information regarding the number of Sprint and T-Mobile repair centers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/9/16/22677969/t-mobile-retail-store-repair-protection-program-increased-claims The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos