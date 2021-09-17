SpaceX Astronaut Inspiration 4 shares the first snapshot from a historic private space trip





Four civilian astronauts from SpaceX’s Inspiration 4 crew share the first snapshot from the first ever all-civic space trip in history, and they appear to be thrilled.

Released via the Inspiration4 mission’s Twitter account early Friday (September 17th), the image shows four smiling inside the capsule, enjoying stunning views from the huge new SpaceX-installed dome window. It looks like a video still image showing a civilian astronaut. A crew dragon capsule instead of the usual docking port required for spacecraft to the space station. These images are the first glimpses of the Inspiration 4 crew’s life in space since they went into orbit on Wednesday night (September 15th).

“The Inspiration 4 crew had a great first day in space!” A representative of Inspiration 4 wrote on Twitter. “Since takeoff, they have completed more than 15 orbits around the planet Earth, making the most of the dragon’s cupola.”

Inspiration 4 Commander and Technology Billionaire Jared Isaacman is looking out the cupola window of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Resilience on Thursday, September 16, 2021. (Image credit: Inspiration4) Image 2/3

Inspiration 4 mission specialist Chris Sembroski can be seen taking pictures with the SpaceX Crew Dragon Cupola during the mission. (Image credit: Inspiration4) Image 3/3

Haley Arceneaux, Inspiration 4’s medical director, sees the Earth below from SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Cupola in this image, shared on September 17, 2021. (Image credit: Inspiration4)

Unlike traditional space flights by NASA, which usually include some video coverage from inside the spacecraft, SpaceX’s Inspiration 4 flight is funded by its commander, billionaire technology entrepreneur Jared Isaacman. It is a private matter that was done. The crew can determine the amount (or less) to share their experience in space. The Inspiration4 mission also collaborates with Time Studios and Netflix to produce flight documentaries. The final episode of this documentary will air later this month and may include footage of the flight.

I had to wait for the first glance of the crew in flight for more than a day after being launched by the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The long silence has spurred some speculation on social media that the mission may have caused problems. On Thursday, SpaceX representatives shared a series of Twitter updates showing that the crew was healthy and spent the rest of the launch day running experiments and several meals. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk also tried to calm speculation nine hours before the image was finally released.

“I just talked to the @ inspiration4x crew. Everything is fine,” Musk tweeted Thursday afternoon.

Since then, the Inspiration4 team has shared details about what the crew was doing on the first day of the planned three-day trip.

In addition to looking out of the crew dragon’s dome-shaped cupola, the crew also spoke to cancer patients being treated at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a major beneficiary of multiple mission-related fundraising activities. ..

The hospital said on Twitter Thursday night, “I can see that St. Jude’s patients are talking to the crew this afternoon and asking all of us questions they want to know, such as’Is there a cow on the moon?'” Stated.

Haley Arseno, the mission’s medical director, works as a doctor’s assistant in St. Jude. She is also a former patient, a survivor of cancer, and is now the first person to fly into space with a prosthetic limb. At the age of 29, she is also the youngest American space traveler to date.

Isaacman and Arseno will be accompanied by geoscientist and science communicator Cyan Proctor and data engineer Chris Sembroski on a historic space trip. The Proctor, who was selected to fly in a competition run by Isaacman’s company Shift4Payments, is a mission pilot. A lifelong space geek and aerospace engineer, Senbroski, who received a flight ticket from a raffle-winning friend (Sembroski also entered but didn’t win), is a mission specialist.

According to the Inspiration4 Twitter account, on the first day in space, the crew heard the “ultimate space jam” shared via the music streaming service Spotify. Isaacman also made his first sports betting from space, betting on the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl.

The crew will conduct scientific experiments during the rest of the space trip, but also for the general public to raise more money for St. Jude. Sembroski has an ukulele and plays and sings with him during the flight.

On Thursday, SpaceX shared a stunning video view of the Earth from the cupola, taken about two hours after the Dragon Crew capsule reached its target orbit. At a height of 363 miles (585 km) from Earth, this is the farthest place the dragon has ever adventured (the International Space Station, the usual destination for capsules, at an altitude of 250 miles (400 km). Orbiting). In fact, since the last Hubble Space Telescope service mission in 2009, human space missions haven’t traveled this far from our planet.

The crew’s onboard capsules are expected to scatter on Saturday (September 18) at one of several landing sites off the Florida coast of the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico. The crew will travel on the same spacecraft, Dragon Crew Resilience, which was used for the Crew 1 mission to the International Space Station in November 2020.

Follow Tereza Pultarova on Twitter @ Tereza Pultarova.

