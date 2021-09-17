How Epic Games Affects Dominance of the Apple App Store





Last August, video game developer Epic Games released a new version of the iPhone app for the popular online game Fortnite. It contains esoteric but important updates. The game menu offers two options for purchasing the in-game currency V-Bucks. Buy from the Apple App Store for a regular price of $ 9.99 or buy a new Epic direct payment at a discounted price of $ 7.99. In implementing this change, Epic deliberately violated Apple App Store regulations. The company requires all so-called in-app purchases to be made through Apple, usually with a flat rate of 30%.

However, Epic’s provocation went well. Apple registered the infringement, immediately removed the Fortnite app from the market, and gave game developers the opportunity to sue antitrust and anti-competitive behavior. (Epic did the same with Google and removed Fortnite from the Google Play Marketplace for the same reason.) Last week, the proceedings ended and Judge Yvonne Gonzales Rogers made a surprisingly rare decision against Apple. At times, this strategic legal trolling act was rewarded. .. The company will no longer be able to ban developers from using their own payment system via the iPhone app. She wrote that other purchasing mechanisms would also be allowed. In other words, within three months after the ruling goes into effect, Apple will have complete control over how users pay for things through the iPhone app.

This may sound like an administrative issue, but it has a huge impact on both users and developers. Since Apple announced the App Store, in 2008, money spent on apps, whether it’s a Tinder subscription or an additional life at Candy Crush, has been subject to a 30% commission. To avoid giving Apple this reduction, some companies have made subscriptions completely unavailable from the app. For example, you can only access the Netflix app after signing up from another web browser. Apple’s tightly sealed ecosystem will be a bit less permeable as court orders come into force and developers can adopt their own payment system from within the app. The digital economy is becoming more competitive, becoming a global concern that an Epic litigation in the United States has taken place in a similar App Store battle that Apple faces in Japan, India, and the European Union. You will see it. (At the beginning of this year, Apple reduced the App Store price to 15% for developers with an annual income of less than $ 1 million, but these accounts make up a minority of the App Store’s overall revenue.)

This regulation is especially important because many technology companies are competing to create a metaverse, a type of interactive cross-platform virtual realm. Every version of the Metaverse is economical by definition, allowing users to purchase a variety of digital products and access them on their digital platform of choice. The Apples App Store may be the closest to the Metaverse so far. You can use it to purchase all kinds of digital experiences, from phone to phone. However, a centralized payment system like Apple benefits the platform over authors and users, hampering the kind of openness and portability that the Metaverse concept is built on. Prior to the Epic proceedings, the company’s founder, Tim Sweeney, was already opposed to the App Store restrictions. By blocking third-party transactions, he tweeted last August and Apple outlawed the Metaverse.

App Store pricing is like a digital import tax. Companies that are upset about it may simply want to create their own tariff. For example, Epic itself already operates a marketplace called the Epic Games Store, and developers who sell there are charged a flat rate of 12%. The video game platform Roblox accounts for 75% of revenue and uses the in-game currency Robux to pay developers (mostly children). Some of the largest crypto-driven companies, such as the non-fungible token website OpenSea, are also markets. In the expected Metaverse era, each of these companies will look like a virtual version of Amazon, offering an entire ecosystem where not only their products, but other companies can sell their products as well. Epic Games v. Apple’s ruling provides the beginning of a legal framework for its future.

The judge’s decision goes in an open direction, but not too far. Epic would have wanted Apple not to pay anything, but Gonzalez Rogers argued that it was justified for Apple to charge for the App Store. Otherwise, it would suffer from unpaid use of its intellectual property, she wrote: Apple has invested in the store’s infrastructure, so it should be paid for it. Meanwhile, Apple’s anti-steering policy, which prohibits developers from notifying users of Apple’s fees, has turned out to be illegal, of course, to avoid it. It’s okay to run a marketplace, just like kicking out people who don’t follow the rules, but marketplace clients can’t just use Apple tools instead of their own.

Still, Epic lost as many decisions as he won. (The video game company is currently appealing the proceedings.) Gonzales Rogers has determined that the Apples App Store does not constitute a monopoly, at least at this time, as Epic claimed. According to the decision, Apple controls 55% of mobile game transactions and is at risk of significant market power. Preventing the industry from monopolizing is the fierce competition brought about by Nintendo and the cloud gaming service Steam. Apple and Google do have a duopoly of phone hardware in the United States, but they are fighting more and more alternative digital markets. Gonzalez Rogers estimates that the mobile gaming market is worth $ 100 billion annually. This will reduce Apple’s strangler figs a bit.

From a user experience perspective, this ruling could be immediately beneficial. For example, Netflix will be able to introduce a direct subscription button within the app and offer discounts to facilitate its use, as Epic did with V-Bucks. The changes may not be completely convenient. Instead of developers introducing their own payment methods and applying the payment information stored in the App Store without friction, sending users to website pop-ups can clutter or secure the app’s interface. It may decrease. Nevertheless, the result is a more sustainable digital business model. If Gonzalez Rogerss’ decision is any sign, the Metaverse will not be monopolized.

More science and technology

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newyorker.com/culture/infinite-scroll/how-epic-games-made-a-dent-in-apples-app-store-domination The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos