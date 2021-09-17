Tired of iOS 15 beta bugs?Here’s how to get your iPhone back to iOS 14 before the final release





If you have too many bugs, it’s never too late to downgrade from iOS 15 Beta.

Apple’s iOS 15 and iPad OS 15 updates will be released on September 20th. In short, there are many new features on iPhone and iPad. If you’ve been using the beta version of iOS 15 for the past few weeks, you’re already enjoying what Apple’s latest update offers.

However, as the name implies, beta software should be considered an ongoing work, and features may change or break as Apple improves iOS 15 for release. Apple typically releases updates every two weeks during the beta cycle. Releases may fix bugs or introduce new bugs.

Due to the incomplete software, you may have bugs, low battery life, or other random issues. We’ve been using Developer Beta for two months and can personally prove terrible battery life. This is normal during Apple’s beta release cycle. I’ve also experienced many apps crashing and being repeatedly signed out of my iCloud account.

The good news is if you take the plunge with iOS 15 Beta and decide that you can’t use the Beta operating system on your iPhone or iPad. You can go back to iOS14. However, with the current official release, your smartphone or tablet will need to be factory reset. If you made a backup before joining the beta, you can use it to restore your iPhone or iPad, but you will lose any changes or new information since the beta installation.

To keep all of this out of the way, here’s how to exit beta and revert to a stable version of iOS. It also describes how to remove the beta version from your device before installing the final version.

How to restore iPhone or iPad to iOS 14?

To complete the uninstall process, you’ll need a Mac or PC and the appropriate cables to connect your iPhone or tablet to your computer. If you are using Windows, you need to install iTunes.

If you’re using a Mac, click the Apple logo at the top of the screen[システム設定]>[ソフトウェアアップデート]Select to make sure your Mac software has been updated.

First, connect your mobile phone or tablet to your computer and then put it into recovery mode. This tells your computer that you need to reinstall the operating system on the connected device. You must use the device-specific procedures listed below to enter recovery mode. If your device screen is black and you see a cable pointing to your MacBook, you know you’re in recovery mode.

The following button combinations will restart your iPhone or iPad during the process, but it is important that you do not release the buttons until the recovery mode screen appears.

If you let go too soon, repeat the procedure.

If you have an iPhone 6S or earlier, an iPad with a home button, or an iPod Touch 6th generation or later, press and hold the sleep / wake button and home button at the same time until the recovery mode screen appears. For iPhone 7,7Plus or iPod Touch 7th Generation, press and hold the Sleep / Wake button and Volume Up button at the same time until the recovery mode screen appears. For iPhone 8 and later, press the volume up button quickly, then press the volume down button, and then press and hold the side button until the recovery screen appears. On the iPad Pro, quickly press the volume up button, then the volume down button, then press and hold the top button to go to the recovery screen.

Hopefully I backed up my iPhone or iPad before installing iOS 15.

When you put an Apple device into recovery mode, your computer prompts you that a device in that mode has been detected. You will be asked if you want to restore or update your device: Select Restore. Your computer will download the latest official version of iOS 14 and install it on your device (currently iOS 14.6).

If you don’t see the prompt, you’ll need to open a Finder (for Mac) or iTunes (for PC), select your device, and then restore.

If you’re using the same computer that backed up your phone or tablet before installing the beta, after returning to iOS 14, you’ll be asked if you want to use that backup to restore your device. .. To make a backup, you need to start with a new installation.

It’s not embarrassing to go back to iOS 14. There are a lot of features that aren’t available enough, and Apple keeps adding to them with regular updates-this is a hidden feature that iOS 14 keeps finding.

How to uninstall iOS 15 Beta before updating to iOS 15

If you can stay there until the last iOS 15 software is released on Monday, there is an easy way to uninstall the beta and upgrade to iOS 15 when you debut.

OpenSettings, chooseGeneral, and tapProfiles & Device Management (this may also be referred to as VPN & Device Management). Select iOS 15 and iPad OS 15 Beta Software Profile,[プロファイルの削除]Press.

This allows you to install and remove the beta when the next public version of iOS becomes available. However, keep in mind that you can only update the public version of iOS, which is newer than your version. This means that you can’t revert to iOS 14 using this method, and you’ll have to wait for the final public version of iOS 15 to move out of beta.

For more information, check out the best hidden features ever found in iOS 15.

Stay up to date with the latest news, reviews and advice on iPhone, iPad, Mac, services and software.

