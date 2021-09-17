Walheim’s Haas and Home updates are just enough to rewind me





No excuses are needed to dismiss Walheim. After the first 200+ hours of binge in February released on Steam’s Early Access, Iron Gate’s Viking Survival game has become my go-to game if you just want to chill for an hour or five hours. rice field. Like everyone else, I’ve been waiting for Haas and Home updates to land, so to see how much they have changed and whether it will have a significant impact on general gameplay. I jumped into.

As suggested, I decided to start a new world with a new character, and the first noticeable difference is the stamina bar. It looks small at baseline, but numbers have been added to indicate the amount of stamina you’re using when running, swinging an ax, or hitting the bloody annoying gray.

When I explored this new world, I felt like I had less stamina than before, but to be honest, I’m looking at the actual numbers, not the solid yellow bars, so I feel that way. There may be.

Food is also a big difference. The first food I can count on is raspberries, but thanks to the rebalancing, these don’t seem to bring you any significant health gains and I feel the health they give is much slower to regenerate. Mushrooms feel almost unchanged, and meat gives you a lot of boost, whether from boar or deer. Small “fork” icons have also been added to the food, which will be different colors depending on whether you prefer health, stamina or balance.

As it is one of the weapons whose balance changes greatly, I wanted to make the first bow, and I was pleasantly surprised at the result. The bow feels much better than a basic bow at least at the basic skill level. Before the update, the first bow always felt very “loose” and inaccurate (or I might just be a silly shot), but now it feels much more robust. Perhaps the negative balance effect is felt with a better bow at higher skill levels.

For the next hour or two, I gathered the food I found, such as trees and stones, and ran around looking for a ruined hut to fall asleep. I used this as a temporary base and searched for a more permanent place. Ideally suitable near the sea. I continued to protect the Meadows biome in the first place, but it seems that there were much more raspberry bushes and mushrooms than before. I also feel more abundant boars and deer, but maybe I was lucky with a good species.

I found a cute village next to the coast, not far from the Black Forest, so I set up a base there. Then I made myself some basic leather armor and set out to collect enough ingredients to cook some meat.

Now I often lit when cooking in Walheim. Not to add warmth, but because the meat seems to be a little clogged behind the cooking station and you can’t get close enough to get there. not anymore! Your character’s pickup radius seems to be increasing, but if it isn’t, there’s some magic that literally throws cooked food in your direction.

The first boss, Eikthyr, collapsed as easily as usual, killing the first troll with a bow while mining copper. There is nothing new to report there. But the next day, the words “Forest is moving” appeared on the screen, and the fun really started.

Well, usually I installed a fence around the base with this pointer. Because if you want to focus on building a base without the threat of trolls, Walheim can do it (or worse), destroying all your hard work. But I didn’t think about the assault in advance because I wanted to push forward in this new world.

So when a gray dwarf beast, a shaman, and about 67,000 (ish) gray dwarfs appear at my doorstep in search of my blood, I do a wise non-viking and stamina allows. I ran away as soon as possible.

Well, it was probably about five gray dwarfs, but it’s been a long time since I experienced this kind of assault. I’m usually safe behind the wall and can either wait for it or pick them up from the top of the tower with a bow. So this was a little surprising. I don’t know if there were more gradewarves than usual, or if it’s been a while since I’ve been in this situation, but I thought I couldn’t stand and fight.

They didn’t spawn gradually, so I didn’t have a chance to pick up anything before they appeared more. It was like the whole clan, and their large family came down to my base within seconds. Of course, a normal gray ring couple also had to take part in the action. The same was true for wild boars who encountered blindness while escaping strategic planning.

Thankfully, after the assault, the barbarians and shamans cleared up, but the rest, including both the greylings and the boardside, stuck for the afterparty. I wore them slowly, swung them all quickly in the club before running (in a short burst to regenerate stamina), and repeated this until they all died.

After the excitement of that victory, I decided to leave the treble and visit one of the already established worlds to see what’s new. The first thing I did was, seriously, to make an erasure device because the destruction of the item wasn’t that cool. I also couldn’t, so did I get the chance to run around and rename the tame wolf?

Valheim’s Hearth and Home update doesn’t change the mood of the game much. That’s a good thing. You won’t get stuck adding new biomes or specific content, but there’s still a lot of excitement with this update. At least two required features have been added to the cartography table and eraser. And the new darkwood building, not to mention the inverted walls, is enough to keep the Walheim architects busy for a while. I don’t spoil them here, but there are some other surprises that have only been hinted at for progress-minded players.

Certainly, you need to get used to the new blocking and staggering system. You also need to try different food combinations in different situations. But in essence, Valheim is the same great game we all fell in love with in February and has become a better place to welcome future updates.

