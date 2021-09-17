GoPro Hero 10 Black Review: All-round, fast performance, same great rugged little body





Starting with the 2017 Hero 6 Black, GoPro has switched to using its own custom processor for the camera. Hero 6 isn’t completely overhauled from Hero 5 Black, but the processor GP1 allows GoPro to take camera resolution, frame rate, and image stabilization to higher levels, continuing to last year’s stunning Hero 9 Black. GoPro seems to have reached the limit of what GP1 can do. For Hero 10 Black, it’s in GP2.

The processor upgrade itself is not very exciting for most people. That’s what GP2 can do, and for that matter, what you can do with Hero 10 thanks to the exciting GP2. Let’s start with the resolution and frame rate. With Hero 10 Black, you can shoot video in the following locations:

5.3K at 30 or 60 frames per second (5,312×2,988 pixels) 4K at 24, 30, 60 or 120fps 2.7K at 60, 120 or 240fps 1080p at 30, 60, 120 or 240fps

Hero 10 has a wide range of resolutions and frame rates.

Josh Goldman / CNET

GoPro also includes the option to shoot at 5K (30 or 60fps), 4K (60fps) and 2.7K (60 or 120fps) with a 4: 3 aspect ratio. Why do you want it instead of 16: 9? Tall frames allow you to capture more vertically, but with such high resolutions, you can pull frames from 5K 4: 3 video to 19.6 megapixel photos from the video. The frame for 5.3K video will be 15.8 megapixels. You can also take pictures in JPEG or RAW at 23 megapixels.

With Hero 9, I started shooting more 4K videos, but I really wanted to shoot at 120fps. With Hero 10, you can do that and the results are excellent. It’s not good for battery life, nor is it 5.3K at 60fps. But being able to slow down the action is worth it. My clips rarely get longer than a minute or two (according to GoPro, 50% of the video shot by the camera is less than 25 seconds), and I can capture quite a lot with two battery packs that record at 5K30. I did.

Does the GoPro Hero 10 Black overheat?

The camera gets warm while recording at 5K and 4K120. It didn’t overheat, but clips rarely last more than two minutes, and I don’t keep both displays on all the time during a recording. We are confident that you can shut down or lock your Hero 10 by using the best settings in warm and hot weather and keeping your camera stationary. Shooting short clips helps keep the camera from getting too hot during recording.

Another tip: If you’re moving from an older GoPro camera, you may need to upgrade your microSD card. When I started testing, I used the Samsung Evo Select card I used regularly on my Hero 9 Black without any problems. It was fine at first in Hero 10, but when I started recording at 5.3K60, I got a warning that the card was too slow and I needed a faster card (V30 or higher) to maximize performance. I did.

Hero 10 uses the same battery as Hero 9.

Josh Goldman / CNET Smoother stabilization at all resolutions

HyperSmooth 4.0 is the name of GoPro for the highest level of image stabilization in Hero 10 Black. It is available at 5.3K30, 4K60 and 2.7K120, but is also stabilized at other resolutions and frame rates. I tested several theme park rides, water parks, cycling, and just walking around for stabilization, and the results were nothing short of spectacular.

HyperSmooth 4.0 can also level the horizon with a tilt limit of up to 45 degrees. Up to 27 degrees in Hero 9. Image stabilization is also available when livestreaming with Hero10. This is great for walking and talking.

The 5.3K video is crisp and detailed, even in mixed indoor and outdoor lighting in theme parks and water parks. It records at a relatively high bit rate of 60 megabits / sec. According to the GoPro, improvements should be seen in dark outdoor scenes and at dusk and sunset, but dark indoor videos were soft and noisy. However, it’s not uncommon for a small 23.6 megapixel sensor.

Same tool, same design

Hero 10 comes with a new hydrophobic lens cover.

Josh Goldman / CNET

Most of the Hero 10 Black is the same as the Hero 9 Black, except for faster frame rates, higher resolutions, and the processors that enable them. The design is the same, except for the bright blue brand. The battery is the same, the lens mount is the same, and the front display and rear touch screen are the same size. Works with all add-ons Mods GoPro created for Hero 9, including Shotgun mics, HDMI output, 3.5mm mic jacks and Media Mods that offer some cold shoes, Max Lens Mods, and more. It reproduces the ultra-wide-angle lens found on GoPro Max 360-degree cameras (although support will not be available until late 2021).

GoPro has upgraded its lens cover to use hydrophobic water repellent glass. For years, it has been said that the best way to keep your GoPro lens out of water is to lick it. Well, this lens cover works so well that it’s over at the time. A drop of water on the lens spoiled many clips, but not in Hero 10. 100% is not removed, but the water seems to have run off. It’s very fast. The Hero10 also has the same lens mount as the Hero9, so you can get a lens mount for your Hero9 for $ 20.

Thanks to the GP2 processor, the live preview of the front display has become smoother.

Josh Goldman / CNET

All GoPro video tools added in Hero 9 are also in Hero 10. Schedule and duration captures, Hindsight that saves the video buffer so you don’t miss anything before the record is reached, etc. are all carried over. Watch the Hero9 video to learn more about them.

Basically, compared to the Hero 9 Black, the Hero 10 Black has a photo resolution of up to 23 megapixels (up to 20), a video resolution of up to 5.3K at 60 fps, 4K at 120 fps, and HyperSmooth 4.0 camera shake correction. is. There are several other improvements, such as a smoother live preview experience on the front screen and better touch screen sensitivity on the back, allowing you to transfer content to your phone using a USB-C cable. I did.

The Hero 10 is water resistant to 10 meters and has built-in flip-down fingers for mounting.

Need to upgrade to Josh Goldman / CNET GoPro Hero 10 Black?

Like the Hero 9 Black, the pricing for the Hero 10 Black is a bit confusing. The camera costs $ 499, which is $ 50 higher than the Hero9’s starting price. However, if you buy directly from GoPro.com and sign up for the GoPro subscription service included with your camera, you’ll get $ 100 off GoPro for $ 399. In Australia, a camera with a one-year GoPro subscription will sell for A $ 599 and in the UK for $ 379. Without a subscription, the camera retail price is A $ 749 and A $ 479.

The subscription service offers unlimited cloud backup with original quality, replacement of damaged cameras, discounts on GoPro accessories and gear, and access to GoPro’s premium livestreaming platform. I use it only for wireless backup because it makes it easy to share clips and photos. Once the camera is connected and charged, when set up with the iOS or Android mobile app, it will automatically connect to the Wi-Fi network and start the backup.

GoPro

Again, it includes an annual subscription, which reduces the price of the camera by $ 100. After a year, if you like the service and decide to keep it, it’s $ 50 a year, or $ 5 a month. In Australia, it is AU $ 70 per year or AU $ 7 per month. In the UK, it’s 50 a year, or 4.17 a month.

Hero9 and Hero8 will remain in the lineup with the GoPro Max 360 camera. If you buy from GoPro.com and sign up for the included services, their prices will also drop.

I’ve been waiting for a stable 4K120 video capture on my GoPro, which is definitely great. I regularly use Hero 9 5K video for easy capture of still images, so it would be nice to have additional resolutions in Hero 10. However, if you already have a Hero 9 Black, wait a year to see what else the GoPro can do with the new GP2 processor and you won’t miss it. Hero 9 is a great place to get started, even if you’re new to your GoPro camera. If you have a Hero 7 Black or Hero 8 Black, it may be a good time to upgrade, as it offers many new features and features, as well as a better design.

