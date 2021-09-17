Apple iPhone 13 Deals: What SkyMobile Offers





The iPhone 13 series is some of the best phones Apple has ever released, and we promise it won’t be long before they’re available.

Powered by the ultra-fast A15 Bionic chip, this line-up features camera upgrades, extended battery life, stunning OLED displays, and better storage options than ever before. There’s never been a better time to dive into the iOS experience.

The four models of the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, which will be released on September 24, are all premium mobile phones, but if you buy or sign a contract this year, fortunately you already have a great deal. You can get it.

Sky Mobile is the price leader and is the perfect destination for buying Apple iPhone 13 transactions and offers after a pre-order has been published, allowing you to quickly and easily add or change data plans or upgrade in the future. There are incentives you can do.

One of SkyMobiles’ most popular transactions that accompanies iPhone 13 transactions is the Swap24 contract. This allows you to replace your phone with a new one 24 months after your 36-month contract at no additional cost.

If you want to know more about your device, check out our iPhone 13 Features and Colors Guide. This explains why this is the best time to upgrade.

Buy iPhone 13 on SkyMobile

Pre-order for Sky Mobile iPhone 13 iPhone 13

The 6.1-inch iPhone 13 starts with the 779 (RRP) with 128GB of storage, but Sky Mobile covers it with a great deal now available online.

Apple iPhone 13 (128GB), 3GB data, 33 monthly, 0 initial cost, Swap 2436 months contract. Unlimited calls and text. Apple iPhone 13 (128GB), 20GB data, 37 per month, 0 initial cost, Swap 2436 months contract. Unlimited calls and text. Apple iPhone 13 (128GB), 50GB data, 42 monthly, 0 initial cost, Swap 2436 months contract. Unlimited calls and text.

See all offers for Sky Mobile iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

The iPhone 13 Pro has slightly more advanced specifications than the iPhone 13 and 13 mini, including the addition of a telephoto camera lens and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The iPhone 13 Pro isn’t bigger than the iPhone 13, but sticks to the 6.1-inch screen size.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128GB), 3GB data, 39 monthly, 0 initial cost, Swap 2436 months contract. Unlimited calls and text. Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128GB), 20GB data, 43 monthly, 0 initial cost, Swap 2436 months contract. Unlimited calls and text. Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128GB), 50GB data, 48 monthly, no initial cost, Swap 2436 months contract. Unlimited calls and text.

See all offers for Sky Mobile iPhone 13 Pro

Of course, there are also Sky Mobile contracts for iPhone 13 mini and 13 Pro Max. The most affordable option for the iPhone 13 mini (128GB) is a new plan that offers 3GB of data for 30 per month with a Swap 2436-month contract.

The most affordable price for the new iPhone Pro Max (128GB) is the new plan, which offers 3GB of data for 43 per month through the Skys Swap24 36-month contract.

Why SkyMobile packages are great value

If you choose to purchase the iPhone 13 package on SkyMobile, you will also get various additional benefits that will make these transactions stand out from your competitors.

Social media scrolling and Netflix Bing are so popular that it’s imperative to have a good data plan. Also, if you select Sky Mobile, the data left at the end of the month will not be lost. Instead, unlike other providers, spare data is rolled into SkyPiggybank for up to 3 years. Therefore, you can use this remaining data later, share it with up to 7 SIMs in your account, or redeem it for rewards.

But why use data when you don’t need it? The Sky Mobile plan allows you to stream Sky apps, including the on-demand TV service SkyGo, with SkyStore and SkyNews without using your own data.

And if you want to change your data plan, Sky Mobile simplifies the process and allows you to change your plan whenever you have no questions.

Buy iPhone 13 on SkyMobile

How to join or upgrade to SkyMobile

Joining SkyMobile has never been easier. Simply browse the website and select the iPhone 13 you want and the best data plan.

If you are an existing customer who wants to upgrade, you can always replace it with a new shiny phone. If you use Swap12 (24-month contract), you can exchange it for free after 1 year, but if you use Swap24 (36-month contract), you can exchange it for free after 24 months. If you want to upgrade and keep your old phone, you can.

You can also switch to Sky Mobile from another mobile carrier. Select the data plan, get the Sky Mobile SIM in the post, and text the PAC to 65075 to get the switching code. All you have to do is enable SIM and enter a ready-to-use code.

Ready to upgrade to the latest flagship? Buy iPhone 13 on SkyMobile

