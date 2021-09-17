iPhone Notch: Should It Stay or Go?





The Apples iPhone 13 lineup includes the biggest changes to the front of the iPhone since Apple first introduced Face ID on the iPhone X. The controversial notch has finally shrunk a bit. According to Apple, the new notch is about 20% smaller than the old notch, but eagle-eye observers have also noticed the trade-off of taller hair.

The new and improved notch is still a notch. It’s a big notch compared to the hole punch cameras and teardrop cutouts offered by competitors like Samsung and OnePlus on their flagship mobile phones.

Not surprisingly, here at The Verge, we have some ideas on this subject. Is the 2021 notch worth it? Or do you have to go the dinosaur path?

Chaim Gartenberg: I’ve been using a notched iPhone since the iPhone X first went on sale, and at this point I’m a notched apologist. The bezel before that is clearly improved compared to the heavy style. It’s hard to go back to the old iPhone SE style. And while many of the Face ID-based features have turned out to be pretty gimmicks (look at you, Memoji and Animoji), the core features here are still really really great.

When it comes to unlocking your phone, Face ID works and works well. This is primarily due to the need for all the technologies Apple is compatible with, including various sensors, IR emitters, and real front cameras. Sure, Android phones don’t have the notch like the iPhone, but they don’t have face unlocks either. A system that works in much the same way. And if the notch is the price you pay for convenience, it’s acceptable to me.

Sean Hollister: Of course, I think Face ID is great. That was the only biggest thing for me about switching from Android. When I made the iPhone 12 Mini a daily driver last year, I couldn’t believe how easy it was to log in to the bank, check medical records, access and copy / paste passwords in password managers. But it’s a jab on Android, as much as it’s praised on the iPhone. Because what I like is speed, which has nothing to do with my face.

Why is Android not standardized with a good high-speed fingerprint sensor that is placed exactly where the numbers are left anyway? Why did Apple always insist on attaching it to the bottom bezel of the phone where the Id had to stretch awkwardly? Why not attach a fingerprint reading camera to the iPhone logo that Apple always loves to leave on the back of your phone?

Chaim: But the fingerprint reader on the back will make it easy for Apple to shatter the nice glass slab on the back. If the company can nail the fingerprint reader under the glass, they just need to stick it on the front of the phone under the screen.

What I could see the discussion was to bring back Touch ID integrated into the power button (like the new iPad Mini and the recent iPad Air). Place the front camera. Hiding it in the bezel doesn’t work on the iPhone. There is just no place to put it. Also, if you choose between a small notch with low functionality and a slightly larger notch with high functionality, Face ID is easy to choose.

New iPad Mini with Touch ID.Image: Apple

Sean: They have recently been able to put it where everyone else puts it: a small hole instead of a huge notch. Or what about the selfie camera under the display that we often hear? By the way, why is it preventing Apple from offering a fingerprint sensor under the display or piercing the internal organs of Face ID into a hole in the display? I’m not saying that the notch becomes a bug every time I look at the screen (OLED works amazingly), but I don’t need the notch just to install a few flashy IR blasters.

Chaim: So far, under-display cameras are still a bit problematic and seem to be worth it. Assuming Apple got into it, I imagine it will take some time for engineers to catch up with the idea of ​​what it is.

But even so, there are far more Face IDs than a few flashy IR blasters. Do you remember this slide when Apple announced the iPhone X?

The contents of the iPhone notch around the time of iPhone X.

It seems even harder to squeeze into a hole punch cutout, even if Apple is willing to adopt something big like the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus’s double camera cutout.

Of course, the biggest debate in favor of reviving fingerprint readers is the harsh reality of 2020 and 2021. The fact that everything was always wearing a mask, and frankly, Face ID when you’re wearing a mask is terrible. But as the pandemic begins to decline (when?), I hope the problem will improve. You will also be able to easily unlock your phone when you get an Im or many times.

Sean: Hey! I later saved that discussion. Cutting me off at the pass is a dirty trick. So do you agree that speed is more important than the fact that Face ID uses your face?

Now, let’s assume that Face ID actually needs a linear array of components (the speaker, microphone, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor in that image are all on a standard phone, and almost all of them are easy. Can be placed on the phone rim). What’s wrong with giving your smartphone a little forehead instead of a notch, like the Pixel 4s Face ID competitors?

The Pixel 4 stabbed the sensor inside the forehead instead of the notch. Photo courtesy of Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Paste the extra battery underneath the additional height that changes allow or go hell. How about a good old headphone jack? The design is certainly not the reason for a particular Pixel to fail. It was panned due to poor battery life and gimmicks, and probably wasn’t close enough to marketing.

Chaim: So the design may have something to do with it, but the Pixel 4 helps prove my point. Google packed far more technology than Face ID for its gimmicked Soli gestures.

And occupying the entire top of the phone for the camera array feels like a worse situation than a notch. At least with a notch, the rabbit ears on the side screen allow you to nominally use the top of the phone as a status bar (earlier versions of iOS had to spend useful pixel space).

It’s also possible that Apple will one day be able to add Touch ID to the iPhone in button or in-display format. But even so, it’s hard to imagine that the company is backtracking from Face ID at this point. So, like it or not, Sean, you’ll probably have to suffer a notch for a foreseeable future.

Sean: I think I like rabbit ears. But suffer, I do.

