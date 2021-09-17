Destiny 2 fans are plagued by Bungie making the game fairer





Image: Bungee

This Friday, Bungie will roll out matchmaking support for the Trials of Osiris, a Destiny 2s hardcore mode. Basically, the intent is to make the multiplayer gauntlet a bit more fair to the constantly beaten Guardian. You will never believe this, I know, but I’m angry with the prospect that some players will be able to play games with people of similar skill.

The Trial of Osiris for strangers is Destiny 2’s high-risk, high-paying competitive mode that Bungy reintroduced to Destiny 2 last March. Teams of three compete with each other for loot and other rewards. In Destiny’s terminology, you can hang on a gorgeous lighthouse by perfectly stacking the next seven victories.

The trial was interrupted earlier this summer, but returned last weekend in an improved state aimed at lowering what is famous for its high barriers to entry. Bungy continues to make changes over time to make the mode more familiar. In our latest in-house blog post, this week’s Bungie, we have community manager Cozmo_BNG detailing how Trials has a perfect pool. Starting this afternoon, hitting 70 records will put them in the matchmaking pool with others who hit those records. Stay in that pool until the game is reset weekly. The change will take effect later this afternoon.

In addition, Bungie quietly begins to help the losing player on the back end. Cozmo_BNG writes that it enables matchmaking help if someone encounters multiple blowout matches. This temporary help mechanic will clear when you start winning again, so don’t expect someone to tank for a few games to make the perfect cheese and sail smoothly over the weekend.

Bungie didn’t elaborate on what the help would look like and didn’t immediately respond to Kotaku’s request for comment.

Approximately 750,000 Destiny 2 players participated in the trial last weekend. About one-third (237,000) of them won.

Critics are afraid that the new system could still be easily gamed. For example, a team can win 6 and intentionally lose the 7th game and continue to step on the standard matchmaking pool. And after winning seven times, the one who used Allet wasn’t the god of the Earth or all other Destiny 2 planets, but this charitably decent player, a matchmaking pool with players of higher skill levels. Confine in. (People carried by their team will also find themselves incomparable in their skills.)

Curiously, gamers don’t always want skill-based matchmaking. In a supplementary report detailed last year, even some of the best first-person shooter players in the world disagree with what they perceive as a system that promotes fairness rather than fun. A god-like player may want to trample a beginner endlessly, rather than occasionally. (In fact, almost all first-person shooters feature skill-based matchmaking, even in unranked non-competitive mode!)

In any case, these new changes to the Trials of Osiris are by no means permanent.

In a tweet, Cozmo_BNG monitors both analytics and feedback, trying to balance fast and good matches across the player base. Never stick to stones forever.

