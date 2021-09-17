This is the exact size of the iPhone 13 battery





For the first time, we’ve verified the battery size of the iPhone 13s, thanks to the dangerous goods information and the product information sheet posted on behalf of Apple on the corresponding company’s Chemtrecs website (via 9to5Mac). According to this document, the iPhone battery has averaged 13% larger than last year, and the 13 Pro Maxs battery is comparable to devices such as the Nintendo Switch.

In this document, battery size is reported in watt hours instead of traditional milliamp hours. Most phone manufacturers indicate battery size in milliamp hours, but often prefer watt-hours because of their inaccuracies and the difficulty of comparing devices. According to the documentation, the battery sizes for Apple’s new phones and previous generation models are:

Battery size for iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 Increase in phone capacity predecessor Increase in phone capacity predecessor iPhone13 Mini 9.34Wh 8.57Wh 0.77Wh 9.0% iPhone13 12.41Wh 10.78Wh 1.63Wh 15.1% iPhone13 Pro 11.97Wh 10.78Wh 1.19Wh 11.0% iPhone13Pro up to 16.75Wh 14.13Wh 2.62Wh 18.5%

This information comes directly from the source, as Apple says it will provide this information to Chemtrec to help carriers comply.

The 12 and 12 Pro had the same size battery, but the 13 and 13 Pro apparently don’t.

There are a few things that pop up on the chart. The size is clearly significantly larger overall, with one strange change over the previous year. The 12 Pro and 12 Pro had the same size battery, but now the 13 Pro’s battery is smaller than 13. The phones are the same physical size, and the Pro has a higher refresh rate screen, additional GPU cores, and more cameras, so it makes sense if the battery space is low.

Apple has also made each model slightly thicker and heavier than its predecessor. With this iPhone 13 lineup, the company seems to be making the same trade-offs as in the case of 11. So it’s a bigger phone with a better battery (this is a pretty admired move).

For some points of comparison, see iFixits Disassembly and here are the rated capacities found on other phones and devices.

According to the numbers in the documentation, the 13 Pro Maxs 16.75Wh battery represents a healthy part of what is found on some laptop batteries. It has 71% of the capacity of my ThinkPad T480s main battery (rated at 23.48Wh), a little more than 33% of the MacBook Air’s 49.9kWh battery all day. Plus, it’s bigger than the Switch’s battery, so you can run the Breath of the Wild for hours.

According to Apple, the iPhone 12 Pro Max can extend your day by 2.5 hours.Image: Apple

Given the changing processor of the phone and the brighter display, it’s unclear how long these battery sizes will actually increase battery life. In its presentation, Apple said the new battery will last 1.5 hours a day on the iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13 Pro, and 2.5 hours longer on the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Max. According to Apples measurements, if the iPhone 12 is tapped out at 9:30 pm, the iPhone 13 is expected to reach midnight.

At this point it’s hard to say how much extra time it will take to actually use the phone

It’s not a particularly meaningful metric without context (although Apple says the iPhone 13 gets 4 hours more streaming video playback than previous versions, and the 13 Pro Max gets 13 hours more). The phone maintains its actual usage and how it works in run-down tests run side-by-side. But Apple has made the battery a selling point for these phones, so backing it up with some impressive numbers is of utmost concern to the company.

