Google is reportedly planning to add a free channel to its smart TV platform TechCrunch.





Chromecast and other devices with Google TV may give users access to free TV channels in the future. According to the protocol, Google is discussing the possibility of adding channels to smart TV platforms with free streaming TV providers supported by ads. These channels usually feel like traditional television, and the show is interrupted by commercial breaks.

According to the protocol, Chromecast users may be able to browse the live channels available from a dedicated menu similar to YouTube TV. On the other hand, platform-equipped smart TVs may display free channels along with other wireless programming accessible by the antenna. The publication states that it is similar to how companies like Samsung offer free television services on their own platforms. Samsung’s free TV service is so popular that other companies (including Roku and Amazon) have begun to offer their customers access to hundreds of free channels.

Adding linear programming to Google TV can make Chromecast and smart TVs with operating systems more attractive options for code cutters. Google may officially launch a free streaming channel this fall, but smart TV partners can also wait for feature announcements until they’re ready to do so next year. The protocol also states that while it’s unclear which channel is heading for the platform at this time, Google is likely to make a deal that will allow access to “dozens of free channels” at once.

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in Engadget.

