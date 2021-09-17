Apple, Google Pull Russian Protest Vote-Voting App, Draw Anger





(Bloomberg)-Apple Inc. And Alphabet Inc. Google removed the protest vote app from its Russian store on Friday as the parliamentary elections began. The move pleased the Kremlin, but elicited swift anger from Washington and opposition activists.

A US tech company has fallen into the Kremlin’s blackmail, and Leonid Volkov, the top aide to the imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, wrote in Telegram. Proponents of Putin’s critics accused the move of being a shameful act of political censorship.

Democratic US Senator Chris Murphy said the move was undefendable.

Google has removed the app under pressure after authorities threatened to imprison local employees, people near the company said on condition of anonymity. Apple and Google did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

Russian officials have accused the company of interfering with the election by offering an opposition app, despite a court ruling banning access to content. Vasily Piscarev, head of the Parliamentary Commission investigating foreign interference in Russia’s internal affairs, said corporate staff could be criminally liable if the app was not removed. The news agency Tass reported. Regulators have warned about new fines and other measures.

Smart voting

Navalnys’ so-called smart voting initiative aims to stimulate dissatisfaction with stagnant living standards in order to defeat the ruling party candidates. Russia is voting in the House of Representatives for three days from Friday to Sunday, hoping for an overwhelming victory for Putin’s unpopular United Russia.

The smart voting app, also accessible from the Navalnys eponymous version, wasn’t accessible on Google Play or the App Store in Russia on Friday, but will continue to be visible to users in other countries. A Russian court has banned online referrals to smart voting and has declared a radical of the Navalnys organization.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said these applications were illegal on our territory and welcomed their removal.

According to Internet advocate Roskomsvoboda, the crackdown suspended access to Russia’s Google Docs after Navalnys supporters used a text editor to distribute a list of recommended candidates. A similar issue was reported earlier in the week on the Apples App Store, where the smart voting app was distributed.

Putin, Poison, and Alexei Navalny’s Importance: QuickTake

Putin crushes the end of the opposition prior to parliamentary elections

After 20 years of power, President Vladimir Putin has significantly stepped up efforts to curb the Internet, which remains a bastion of freedom of speech. Russia slowed access to Twitter earlier this year after a massive protest in Navalnys’ imprisonment. He also fined social media companies such as Facebook and Google for millions of dollars for not removing the call for demonstrations that the authorities found illegal.

The Kremlin relies on kicking competitors out of ballots, and Navalny’s allies have been banished or imprisoned. Wise voting efforts, primarily encouraging the selection of Communist candidates, may still present challenges to the Kremlin’s priority candidates in some races, especially in major cities.

Internet crackdown

The Foreign Ministry last week summoned a US ambassador to complain that US digital giants violated Russian law regarding non-interference in elections. Court officials visited Moscow’s Google office earlier this week over a wise vote ban.

Dummyle Gaintodinov, an Internet freedom expert at the Agora human rights group, said Russia already had formal grounds to completely block Apple, Google, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. Authorities also said they are trying to circumvent the ban and prevent users from accessing unauthorized content to virtual private network providers.

So far, they seem to be testing their ability to limit information, Gainutdinov said. But the risk is that Russia may choose much stricter controls.

Internet restrictions arose as the Kremlin tightened its crackdown on political life, detained thousands of protesters, and imprisoned opposition activists. Navalny, who has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison, barely survived a chemical addiction that he and the Western government accused of the Kremlin last year. Russian officials have denied any role in nerve gas attacks. Russia banned the Navalnys organization this year and named it a radical.

