Drexel will participate in a city-wide innovation conversation at the 2021 B.PHL Fest | Now





Drexel faculty and professionals will attend the 2021 B.PHL Innovation Fest event at the end of September.

Drexel University faculty and staff will participate in a new hybrid version of the B.PHL Innovation Fest. This is the third year of the city-wide innovation celebration. From September 29th to October 1st, the event will feature headliner CNN’s Don Lemon, Philadelphia 76ers basketball operations president Daryl Morey, and Grammy-winning recording artist Eve in the city and across the country. We welcome a large number of creative thinkers from.

Featuring workshops, events, interactive experiences and performances, this year’s festival focuses on unity and collective ingenuity that helped cities confront the COVID-19 pandemic. After migrating to a fully virtualized event last year, B.PHL introduced the hybrid format in 2021. All sessions are open to the public online for free and a small number of guests attend the event.

Drexel has been a member of B.PHL since its inception in 2019, and this year will help many faculty and professionals lead conversations about the future of inclusion, the creative economy and communication.

At 2:15 pm on September 29, teachers from Charles D. Close School of Entrepreneurship and School of Education lead a discussion on the power of creativity in entrepreneurship, with participants demonstrating their creativity and entrepreneurial strengths. We will help you identify it. “Hello! We are full of your creative and entrepreneurial spirit. Let Us Help Inspire Your Innovation (IRL)” is Liza Herzog, Director of Academic Research at Close School, Vice Dean of Strategic Initiatives, It will be led by Drexel’s Baida Institute for Entrepreneurship, Larry Keiser, and PhD Director. Debra Conrad, Assistant Professor of Clinical Education, Faculty of Education, and Entrepreneur Mindset Profile (EMP) Product Director, Leadership Development Institute, Eckard University.

At 2:15 pm on September 30, Dr. Youngmoo Kim, a professor of engineering at Drexel University and director of the ExCITe Center, will host a “fireside chat” event with Drexel graduate and renowned tech developer John Gruber. To do. Writer and podcaster. In addition to being a regular CNBC tech commentator, Gruber has created the “Daring Fireball” tech blog and hosts two well-known tech podcasts, “The Talk Show” and “Dithering.”

At 11:30 am on October 1st, Faith Kellermeier, Assistant Director of Digital Strategy and Design at Drexel University’s Faculty of Computing and Information Studies, joined Brandin Campbell in a workshop called “Transforming Organizational Culture with a Comprehensive Communication Strategy.” Will be co-sponsored. , An anti-racist communications consultant and founder of Brandyn Campbell Communications, explains how organizations can use social media to respond to social change. Kellermeier and Campbell lead discussions on anti-racist objectives and how to use the organization’s social media to support the organization. Participants will have the opportunity to unpack case studies, ask questions, and receive hands-on advice on managing these communication challenges.Please register here

From September 17th, if you register here, we will prepare a limited number of face-to-face tickets.

For more information and registration for the festival, please visit www.BPHLFest.com.

