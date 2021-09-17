Why 2021 is Destiny 2s The most impressive year ever





Destiny 2 is an instant.

The series was seven years ago and the current game is four years old, but something was clicked this year in Destiny 2. For some reason, this year has become one of the best years for the franchise, despite trying to overcome everything. There were no major expansions in 2021, Beyond Light debuted last December, and The Witch Queen didn’t appear until February 2022.

Each season, more players gather than last time, splicers are more popular than chosen, and lost are more popular than splicers. Bungie has announced that another 20 million players have arrived after leaving Activision and playing part of the game for free.

Destiny 2 has recently been one of Steam’s top 10 games on a daily basis, and the success of the franchise has paved the way for a major Bungie expansion that has tripled campus size and surged adoption. Two more Destiny 2 extensions have been identified, after which a new story begins. Destiny is expanding into multimedia projects as IP. And funded by Destiny’s success over the last seven years, Bungie has begun making other non-Destiny games.

So what happened this year? Why did Destiny work so well without a year of significant expansion? For some reason.

Bungy came up with seasonal storytelling

Destiny has made dramatic new investments in seasonal content, bringing some of the biggest seasons to date, especially from a story perspective. Previously there was one voice character who might have been tasked with reading half a dozen lore books, but Bungie has five to six voice roles each season, a cut scene, Tell the story through in-game moments, quest dialogues, and traditional folklore. In addition, the story feels more connected than ever. For example, I’ve been tracking the story of the crow’s resurrection all year round, and recently discovered the Osiris epidemic by Savatun, which has crossed each season so far. This is Destinys’ best story to date, and it didn’t require a single extension to tell it.

Bungee came up with loot

This happened in several ways. First, Bungy finally realized that the loot sunset was not a good idea and killed the concept in a short period of time. Now what you get, you can keep, untied. But beyond that, Bungy did a great job of creating significantly improved loot with lots of new weapons and, most importantly, new perks. And it’s worth coming out every season and chasing new gear. Also, with the new Stasis weapons, we are beginning to get a glimpse of weapons that interact directly with subclasses for the first time, and the future of the sector looks bright.

Bungy is finally working on PvP

This happened in several different ways this year. It took a long time, but Bungie hit the sandbox enough, Stasis stopped dominating everything, and finally there were more options than the HC / shotgun. But beyond that, as the trial did, Iron Banner finally got an important new loot. This season, a major rework of the Trials of Osiris set a record for mode playtime, and seems to have made the most important changes to PvP in the game over the years. With promises of future maps and modes for next year, after a long dead spell, Bungie seems to be actually refocusing on PvP this time around.

Free play, cross play

I think Destiny can’t ignore the fact that it’s basically free to play. This has dramatically increased the number of players since they were under Activision. This year, unfortunately, after a large amount of free content was stored in 2020, at least some important services were offered for free players like the Vault of Glass. This season, cross-play has expanded the player base even further, allowing friends to play in previously separated groups. It’s modest, but it’s actually a big deal for the game.

So these are probably the four main points Id emphasizes as to why Destiny was so successful in 2021, despite the lack of expansion. They really know the seasonal model, and in many ways the overall health of the game. 2022 may be even more impressive if the Queen of Witches offers it, but it’s clear at this point, no matter what, as Bungy has opened up a lasting and prominent space in this genre. .. I will never give up.

