The Jagged Alliance 3 has been announced.





The original Jagged Alliance was a vintage turn-based tactical game of the 1990s that brought together a team of mercenary dreams from the catalog, as if you were looking for a murderer on Amazon. Each of the 60 talkative merchants has a history and helps to regain Metavilla Island by sector, but not all went well. They intensified their rivals, demanded raises, stopped if they fired their friends, and ignored orders if they didn’t defeat their enemies. Managing their whimsical personality was just as important as budgeting for your action points.

After the 2004 Jagged Alliance 2: Wildfire, the series has been quiet for several years. Great for a revival of the XCOM style, but with recent follow-ups: Jagged Alliance Online, Jagged Alliance: Back in Action, Jagged Alliance Flashback, and Jagged Alliance: Rage! Everything was received poorly.

The series is now in the hands of Tropico 3, 4, 5 as well as Haemimont Games, a Bulgarian studio responsible for Surviving Mars and Victor Vran. Hemimont will clearly “finally create a true successor to the beloved series.” Do you dare to grant your hope?

According to a press release, “Jagd Alliance 3 is tactically deep, with turn-based combat, gaining control of the territory, training local troops, establishing multiple squads selected from beloved mercenaries, and more. Combines exploration of a large game world with strategic elements. Known to fans of the series. ”The mention of“ plundering and customizing weapons ”was part of the original appeal. As it is, it looks good so far. There is also co-op multiplayer.

The trailer features familiar faces, mercenaries Vicky Waters, Ivan Dolvic, and “Bomberman” Fidel Dahan, who shoots through a fictional country again. This time around, Grand Chain is “a land that has fallen into turmoil after being hijacked by a brutal paramilitary organization known as the’corps’.”

The gameplay looks like Firaxis XCOM’s sophisticated modernity and Jagged Alliance details: the character spends action points and targets individual body parts. Fidel can use his “signature ability” to throw two grenades at the same time. This seems to be quite characteristic. The product catalog contains old hands such as Tex, Igor, Wolf, Hitman, Red, Steroids, MD, Vans.

I still have questions about which features of the previous game will be displayed. Can you go prone? Can you mix your own Molotov cocktail? Can I use a grenade to open the door? They aren’t all required, but they would be great. I would like to believe that the series will be great again, but I have been burned before.

There is no release date for Jagged Alliance 3 yet, but Jagged Alliance 1: Gold Edition will be available for free on Steam until September 23rd.

