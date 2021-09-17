Apple removes opposition app when Russia’s vote begins





Faced with pressure from the Moscow (AP) Kremlin, Apple and Google removed a smartphone app created by opponents on Friday.

Unexpectedly long lines were formed at some polling stations, suggesting that independent media could indicate that state agencies and businesses are forcing employees to vote. Elections are widely regarded as an important part of President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to strengthen his seize power ahead of the 2024 presidential election, where control of the House of Representatives or Parliament is key.

Russian authorities have sought to curb the use of smart voting, a strategy designed by imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, to curb control of the Kremlin-backed United Russia.

Apple and Google have been under pressure for the past few weeks, and Russian officials are telling them to remove the SmartVoting app from their online stores. Failure to do so would be interpreted as interference with the election and would result in fines, officials said.

Last week, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned US Ambassador John Sullivan on the matter.

On Thursday, Apple and Google representatives were invited to a meeting in the Federation Council, the Senate of the Russian Parliament. A committee of the Council on the Protection of National Sovereignty said in a subsequent statement that Apple had agreed to work with Russian authorities.

Apple and Google did not respond to the Associated Press’s request for comment on Friday.

Russian police visited Google’s Moscow office on Monday and the app. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the problem.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that the app was outside the scope of Russian law and welcomed the company’s decision, not to mention the presidential administration.

In recent months, authorities have unleashed a thorough crackdown on Navalnys’ allies and engaged in a major effort to curb smart voting.

Navalny has been sentenced to two years in prison for violating parole against his previous conviction that he said was politically motivated. His top allies were beaten by criminal charges and many left the country. The Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption, and a network of regional offices, have been outlawed as extremist organizations in a ruling that exposes hundreds of people associated with them to prosecution.

About 50 websites run by his team were blocked and dozens of branch offices were closed. Authorities have moved to block the SmartVoting website as well, but some users will still be able to access it. Navalny’s team created a Smart Voting chatbot on the messaging app Telegram and published a list of candidates for Smart Voting approval on Google Docs and YouTube.

On Friday, Navalny’s ally Ivan Zhdanov tweeted a screenshot of what looks like an email from Apple and explained why the app needs to be removed from the store. The screenshot cites the Foundation’s designation of radicalism and allegations of election interference to combat corruption. Google, Apple is making a big mistake, Zhdanov wrote.

Leonid Volkov, Navalny’s top strategist, wrote on Facebook that the company succumbed to the Kremlin’s blackmail. He said the move didn’t affect users who had already downloaded the app and should be working properly.

Volkov told AP last month that at some point in August, the app was ranked 3rd on Google Play in Russia and 4th on the App Store in the same category among social networking apps.

On Friday, Peskov called another attempt at provocation that was harmful to voters as smart voting.

Long lines at several polling stations in Moscow, St. Petersburg and several other cities have raised concerns about compulsory voting.

David Kankiya, an independent election monitoring group at Goros, told AP that it was easier for state agencies and businesses to force people to vote on Friday because of the lack of attention from observers.

Some observers are busy with work because it’s a work day, not a weekend, while others are busy studying at university. “

Peskov dismissed the claim, suggesting that the polling place people were there voluntarily because they had to work on the weekends or wanted to free Saturday and Sunday.

Putin, who has been self-quarantining after dozens of people infected with COVID-19 since Tuesday, voted online on Friday for options available in seven regions of Russia this year. Kremlin critics say it leaves room for manipulation.

Dr. Anna Brushina, a radiologist at a Moscow hospital, told AP that we honestly went to the polling place because we were forced (to vote) by my work. Frankly speaking.

She added: And I also want to know who is leading us. “

The St. Petersburg media reported a suspected case of carousel voting. In this case, voters voted in several different polling stations. AP video journalists saw the same voters, believed to be military school students, at two different polling stations. One of them said the group first went to the wrong polling place.

Members of the Local Election Commission posted a video facing polling place workers after a man appeared to be trying to throw some ballots. The man in the video said he got a ballot at a subway station.

Google and Apple have not reported income in Russia, but Russia is at stake in many ways, said Ruben Enikoropov, a professor of political economy in Moscow’s New Economic School.

He said it has a huge market of 140 million people. Losing such a market for them cannot be ignored at all. It doesn’t really hurt their financial performance, but it’s a big blow, so they make a lot of effort not to lose.

Both companies may be trying to avoid the difficulties of Russian-based employees, according to Enikoropov.

Leading Western tech companies such as Twitter, Facebook and Google are under pressure from the Kremlin this year for their role in amplifying dissent. Authorities accused the platform of failing to remove the protest calls and fined them heavily.

Both companies face similar challenges elsewhere. In India, the government is at odds with Twitter, accusing digital activists of not complying with new Internet regulations that say it could reduce online speech and privacy.

Turkey passed a law raising fears of censorship last year, empowering authorities to regulate social media companies that were also required to set up local legal entities to meet the demands of Facebook and Twitter.

In Nigeria, Twitter has been banned since June, when the government withdrew a controversial tweet by the country’s president, although the government has promised to lift it soon.

Chan reported from London. Contributing by Matt O (backslash) Brien of Providence, Rhode Island, and Vladimir Kondrashov and Anna Frants of Moscow.

