Apple, Google remove Navalny smartphone app when Russia starts voting





Moscow faced Kremlin pressure and removed a smartphone app created by opponents on Friday. This informs voters that a three-day vote in the Russian parliamentary elections could defeat a candidate backed by Russian authorities.

Unexpectedly long lines were formed at some polling stations, suggesting that independent media could indicate that state agencies and businesses are forcing employees to vote. Elections are widely regarded as an important part of President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to strengthen his seize power ahead of the 2024 presidential election, where control of the House of Representatives or Parliament is key.

Related: Russia has passed a bill that could maintain Putin’s power until 2036. People are lining up at polling stations during the parliamentary elections in Moscow, Russia on Friday. Russia has begun a three-day vote for a new parliament that is unlikely to change the country’s political complexion. United Russia, a party dedicated to President Vladimir Putin, cannot be expected to lose control of the House of Representatives. [ PAVEL GOLOVKIN | AP ]

Russian authorities have sought to curb the use of smart voting, a strategy designed by imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, to curb control of the Kremlin-backed United Russia.

Related: 3,000 people arrested in Russian protests demanding the release of Navalnys

Apple and Google have been under pressure for the past few weeks, and Russian officials are telling them to remove the SmartVoting app from their online stores. Failure to do so would be interpreted as interference with the election and would result in fines, officials said.

Last week, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned US Ambassador John Sullivan on the matter.

On Thursday, Apple and Google representatives were invited to a meeting in the Senate and Federation Council of the Russian Parliament. A council committee on the protection of national sovereignty said in a subsequent statement that Apple had agreed to work with Russian authorities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend a remote electronic ballot on Friday, September 17, 2021 during a parliamentary election at the Novoogaryobo House on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia. Russia has begun a three-day vote for a new parliament that is unlikely to change the country’s politics. complexion. United Russia, a party dedicated to President Vladimir Putin, cannot be expected to lose control of the House of Representatives. (Photo of Kremlin pool via Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, AP) [ ALEXEI DRUZHININ | AP ]

Apple and Google did not respond to a request for comment from the Associated Press on Friday.

According to people who are directly aware of the issue, Russian police officers visited the Google office in Moscow on Monday to enforce court orders, Google is threatened by legal demands by regulators and criminal charges in Russia. Block apps that have been forced to remove apps because they faced. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the problem.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday. The presidential administration, of course, is compliant with Russian law and welcomes the company’s decision to remove the app. According to Peskov, the app was outside the scope of Russian law.

Both companies do not report how much income they are making in Russia.

In recent months, authorities have unleashed a thorough crackdown on Navalnys’ allies and engaged in a major effort to curb smart voting.

Related: Navalnys arrest increases tensions between Russia and the West

Navalny has been sentenced to two years in prison for politically motivated and violating parole against his previous conviction that his top allies had been charged with criminal charges. Many have left the country. The Navalnys Foundation for Fighting Corruption, and a network of regional offices, have been outlawed as extremist organizations in a ruling that exposes hundreds of people associated with the group to prosecution.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is standing in a glass cell during a court hearing at the Babushkinskiy District Court in Moscow on February 20, 2021. [ KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP | AFP ]

About 50 websites run by his team were blocked and dozens of branch offices were closed. Authorities have moved to block the SmartVoting website as well, but some Internet users will still be able to access it. The Navalnys team has created a Smart Voting chatbot on the messaging app Telegram and published a list of candidates for Smart Voting approval on Google Docs and YouTube.

Related: More than 5,000 people were arrested in protests by Alexei Navalny supporters across Russia

Navalnys explained on Friday why close ally Ivan Zhdanov needed to remove the app from the store by tweeting a screenshot of what looks like an email from Apple. The screenshot cites the Foundation’s designation of radicalism and allegations of election interference to combat corruption. Google, Apple is making a big mistake, Zhdanov wrote.

Leonid Volkov, top strategist at Navalnys, wrote on Facebook that the company succumbed to the Kremlins blackmail. He said the move didn’t affect users who had already downloaded the app and should be working properly.

Volkov told AP last month that at some point in August, the app was ranked 3rd on Google Play in Russia and 4th on the App Store in the same category among social networking apps.

People cast ballots during elections in the House of Representatives, the House of Representatives of the Russian Parliament, and the Local Assembly at a polling place in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Friday, September 17, 2021. Russia has begun voting for a new parliament for three days. It is unlikely that it will change the political complexion of the country. United Russia, a party dedicated to President Vladimir Putin, cannot be expected to lose control of the House of Representatives. (AP photo / DmitriLovetsky) [ DMITRI LOVETSKY | AP ]

On Friday, Peskov called another attempt at provocation that was harmful to voters as smart voting.

Long lines at several polling stations in Moscow, St. Petersburg and several other cities have raised concerns about compulsory voting.

David Kankiya, an independent election monitoring group at Goros, told AP that it was easier for state agencies and businesses to force people to vote on Friday because of the lack of attention from observers.

He said that some observers are busy with work and some are busy studying at university as work days rather than weekends. Monitoring is difficult to organize and reduces the risk of ergo and management machines.

Peskov dismissed the claim, suggesting that the polling place people were there voluntarily because they had to work on the weekends or wanted to free Saturday and Sunday.

Putin, who has been self-quarantining after dozens of people infected with COVID-19 since Tuesday, voted online on Friday for options available in seven regions of Russia this year. Kremlin critics say it leaves room for manipulation.

Dr. Anna Brushina, a radiologist at a Moscow hospital, told AP that we honestly went to the polling place because we were forced (to vote) by my work. Frankly speaking.

She added: And I also want to know who is leading us.

A Chechen woman cast a ballot at a polling place during a parliamentary election in Grozny, Russia, on Friday, September 17, 2021. Russia has begun a three-day vote for a new parliament that is unlikely to change the country’s political complexion. United Russia, a party dedicated to President Vladimir Putin, cannot be expected to lose control of the House of Representatives. (AP photo / MusaSadulayev) [ MUSA SADULAYEV | AP ]

The St. Petersburg media reported a suspected case of carousel voting. In this case, voters voted in several different polling stations. AP video journalists saw the same voters, believed to be military school students, at two different polling stations. One of them said the group first went to the wrong polling place.

Members of the Local Election Commission posted a video facing polling place workers after a man appeared to be trying to throw some ballots. The man in the video said he got a ballot at a subway station.

Leading Western tech companies such as Twitter, Facebook and Google are under pressure from the Kremlin this year for their role in amplifying dissent. Authorities accused the platform of failing to remove the protest calls and fined them heavily.

These companies face similar challenges around the world. In India, the government is at odds with Twitter, accusing digital activists of not complying with new Internet regulations that say it could reduce online speech and privacy.

Turkey passed a law raising fears of censorship last year, empowering authorities to regulate social media companies that were also required to set up local legal entities to meet the demands of Facebook and Twitter.

In Nigeria, Twitter has been banned since June, when the government withdrew a controversial tweet by the country’s president, although the government has promised to lift it soon.

By DARIALIT VINOVA, KELVINCHAN, Associated Press. Chan reported from London. Vladimir Kondrasov and Anna Franz of Moscow contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tampabay.com/news/nation-world/2021/09/17/apple-google-remove-navalny-smartphone-app-as-russian-voting-begins/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

