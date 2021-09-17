Goldman Sachs Future Technology Leader Equity ETF May Undertake Arc Invest Innovation ETF





aprott / Getty Images / iStockphoto

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) has announced the launch of the Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF, which is listed under the Ticker GTEK on the New York Stock Exchange. Barron’s reports that the new fund appears to be set to take over Cathie Wood Ark Invest to the innovation-focused exchange-traded fund market.

See: 5 Things Most Americans Don’t Know About Social Security Search: What to do if the IRS Child Tax Credit Portal isn’t working

In the fund’s prospectus, GSAM believes there is a gap between where investors are currently in tech companies and where they have the best potential investment opportunities in the next decade. Said. Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETFs are investing in technology companies with a market capitalization of less than $ 100 billion to provide investors with exposure to the next generation of potential technology leaders.

According to the fund’s prospectus, the top three holdings of the fund are Marvell Technology, MercadoLibre and Hubspot. In addition, the fund is very important in the IT sector (72.2%), followed by the telecommunications services and consumer discretionary sectors.

The new fund is reminiscent of the popular ARK ETF created by Wood. In particular, the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), a fund with assets of approximately $ 25 billion, adds that it has clear points of differentiation. This includes the Goldman Fund targeting small and medium sized stocks. This is the fact that it excludes some names of ARK funds that hold nearly 10% of its assets in Tesla, and is intended to cast Widenet. According to Barron’s, nearly half of the holdings of companies based outside the United States, and 25% to 35% in emerging markets.

Katie Koch, co-head of the fundamental equity business at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, said in a statement that the top 1% of shares have nearly a quarter of the S & P 500’s market capitalization, and many investors have matured. He said he was overexposed to US megacap tech companies. .. We believe that the tech franchise that has dominated in 10 years is very different from the platform we know today. We are working hard on behalf of our clients to identify future technology leaders with strong growth rates and potential for large returns.

The story continues

See: Costco’s September Coupons 8 Best Deal from BookFind: Here’s exactly how much savings you need to retire in your state

According to GSAM, being at the forefront of innovation is critical to success in the ever-accelerating digital world. GTEK’s portfolio manager, Sung Cho, said in a statement that most of the innovations seen in technology over the last few decades have been concentrated in the United States, with a small number of companies at the center.

However, we believe that innovation was at an important turning point, expanding to other regions and reducing the range of market capitalization.

Details of GOBankingRates

This article was originally posted on GOBankingRates.com: Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETFs May Undertake Arc Invest Innovation ETFs

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/goldman-sachs-future-tech-leaders-190836726.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos