Senator asks Google why they removed the abortion pill reversal ad





He said we’re getting from organic search, working with small third-party advertisers and sidewalk counselors.

Google quoted a brief explanation from the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG) when blocking ads. The briefs were unable to cite the controlled studies performed in the procedure. The ACOG has issued a statement in the past advocating increased access to abortion, calling on the federal government to deregulate the abortion pill regimen.

FDA-approved biological identical pregnancies called progesterone, which have been used for decades to prevent miscarriage and have already saved thousands of lives, in live-action and reversal therapies promoted by other professional life medical professionals. It contains hormones, Rose said.

If ultrasonography confirms that the foetation is still viable, the mother will be given large doses of progesterone to reverse the effects of mifepristone and will require additional progesterone throughout the first semester.

Each woman seeking to cancel an abortion will also be referred to a help center for support during the rest of her pregnancy.

The American Association of Pro-Life Gynecologists and Obstetricians (AAPLOG) described progesterone as an antidote to mifepristone, pointing out that it has a very long and solid history of the safety of using natural progesterone, and reversing abortion pills. He expressed his support for the regimen. I’m pregnant.

[D]During the development of mifepristone, the group clearly demonstrated that mifepristone is a reversible blocker of progesterone, the group said.

“Google continues to refuse women to choose to have their own babies,” Godsea told CNA on Thursday.

Denying them the ability to find a reversal of abortion pills forces these women to experience abortions that they no longer want. Over 2,500 women have prepared all this choice. Google shouldn’t get in the way of those seeking help in reversal today. “

Heartbeat International claims that more than 2,000 women have successfully used the reversal of abortion pills to stop abortion.

A study published in Issues in Law and Medicine in 2018, a peer-reviewed medical journal belonging to the Watson Bowes Institute, a professional life organization, investigated 261 successful abortion drug reversals. The success rate of reversal was shown to be 68% with the high-dose oral progesterone protocol and 64% with the injected progesterone protocol.

The study was written by Dr. Mary Davenport and Dr. George Delgado, who have been studying abortion pill reversal procedures since 2009. Delgado is a member of the board of directors of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists and co-founded the Abortion Pill Rescue Network.

Delgado told The Washington Post that he believes more research should be done on the reversal of abortion drugs, but in the meantime he believes that there is nothing to stop doctors from using the progesterone protocol.

[T]He said his science is good enough that we should use it because we don’t have an alternative therapy and we know it’s safe.

The director of the Denver Women’s Clinic told CNA in April 2018 that the abortion pill reversal protocol was safe and effective for patients, and her clinic sought reversal after taking the first pill. He said he had successfully treated several women who were coming. ..

Nurse practitioner Dede Chism, co-founder and secretary-general of Bella Natural Womens Care in Inglewood, Colorado, told CNA at the time that the fact that more than 300 reversals are now successful is that. I think it’s proof that it’s working.

Disclaimer: CNA Executive Director Alejandro Bermdez is a Board Member of Heartbeat International.

