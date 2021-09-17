How to improve transatlantic relations without succumbing to Europe on technology and trade





Washington and Brussels will send a senior delegation of Ministers of Economy and Trade to the first meeting of the new US EU Trade Technology Council called TTC later this month. Their goal, as the name implies, is to promote a high level of cooperation on trade and technology issues of mutual interest. Such efforts have been delayed given the long-standing tensions between the two governments on issues such as digital taxation, cross-border data flow and antitrust laws.

The success of the United States and the European Union in rebuilding transatlantic relations using TTC depends on the tense involvement of alternatives between major trading partners contributing to the global fragmentation of the digital economy. Therefore, it has a wide range of meanings. To make matters worse, it will be a strategic gift to China. Because it limits China’s technological mercantilism and represents the deadly dissolution of the major alliances needed to counter its digital authoritarianism.

Positive policy makers on both sides of the Atlantic need to recognize this and double their efforts to build better, stronger and deeper digital trade relations.

But to do that, US and EU negotiators need to meet in the middle on some important issues. The White House should not define success as increasing cooperation for itself, especially if community prices employ the EU’s precautionary approach to regulating competition and innovation. Instead, the administration’s envoy should focus on promoting major US economic interests in a way that maintains a heartfelt relationship with Europe.

For example, no matter how desperately Biden’s trade negotiators hope to restore harmonious transatlantic relations after disappointing what has deteriorated during the Trump administration, the United States has agreed to a digital service tax. Nor can you agree to the discriminatory regulations of the Internet platform. This is because the European Commission is trying to handle the proposed Digital Markets Act. One of them will skewer (and kill US jobs) major American tech companies and radically change long-standing regulatory principles at the expense of innovation and growth. In contrast, government and parliament have national privacy laws somewhere in the middle of the EU on data protection that establish a common set of protections across the state, rather than by emulating its strict General Data Protection Regulation. By passing, you can meet the EU. Line while improving transparency and enforcement. It hopes to convince the EU to support strong cross-border data flows while at the same time defending the Americas’ innovation-promoting regulatory system.

The most obvious difference between the US and the European Union on digital economy issues is that EU technology policy is motivated primarily by social policy concerns, from data privacy rights to potential algorithm bias, and the government It’s one of the ways to regulate and curb digital companies and technologies so they don’t hurt. In contrast, the United States has long acted on the view that governments are harmless and should support innovation when possible. That’s why the Biden team needs to make sure they discuss ways to drive the growth of technologies such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. In addition, social concerns such as privacy, stigma, and other related issues are best addressed at the national or regional level rather than bilateral or multilateral trade negotiations.

The risk is that the EU delegation will pressure the United States to adopt a precautionary approach to regulate data privacy, AI and Internet platforms, and the Biden administration will join. This is because many Democrats are anxious to imitate Europe’s economic and social policies.

The EU may sincerely believe that the world will improve under a regulatory system, but knows that its tech companies will suffer a competitive disadvantage unless major competitors adopt that strict regulatory system. So you can do this.

Finally, when US and EU officials meet, China isn’t in the room, but it should be in everyone’s head. China’s innovation mercantilist policies, from forced technology transfers to large-scale production subsidies, are having a negative impact on both the US and EU economies, and their digital authoritarianism is a threat to freedom.

Retreating is in the best interests of the United States and the EU.

However, while the EU sometimes provided supportive rhetoric, many European policy makers decided to ship with China for fear of losing access to the market and risking diplomatic aggression in return. I am wary of shaking. US delegations need to pressure EU colleagues to jointly work on at least some concrete actions, such as sharing China’s investment screening.

Given the growing threat posed by China and the counter-benefits of resolving digital policy disputes between the United States and the EU, the EU Trade Technology Council has great potential. However, the parties must start by agreeing to the principle that promoting digital innovation is in the best interests of all.

Robert D. Atkinson (@RobAtkinsonITIF) is Chairman of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF), a leading think tank in science and technology policy.

