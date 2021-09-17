Google and Apple said they removed Navalny’s voting app when the Russian elections began – KION546





Zahra Ullah, CNN

According to a series of tweets from Navalny’s team on Friday, a voting app created by an ally of prominent Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was with Russia’s Google, just as voting for parliamentary elections began. Removed from Apple’s online store.

Ivan Zhdanov, a major ally of the imprisoned dissidents, tweeted an image of an email from Apple confirming that the app was blocked. The email states that the app, also known as Navalny, has been removed because Russia has designated the Kremlin critics’ Anti-Corruption Foundation as an “extremist.” This is a reference to his currently outlawed political movement. As a result, the app contained content that was considered “illegal” in that country.

The Navalny app contained recommendations for the opposition leader’s “smart voting” strategy. This encourages Russians to vote tactically in favor of the candidate most capable of dismissing their incumbent from the ruling United Russia in the House of Commons elections. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the voting strategy was “provocation” and considered harmful to voters.

American tech companies have been under heavy pressure from the Russian government in recent months. Some are fined for not removing content that authorities consider to be “radical” or “undesirable.” And Russian state media reported earlier this week that sheriffs visited Russia’s Google office on Monday.

Russian internet watchdog Roskomnadzor has demanded that Google and Apple remove the “Navalny” app from its online store. The Russian Foreign Ministry released a statement last Friday claiming that the US ambassador to Russia had been “summoned” to be told that he had “irrefutable evidence of a violation of Russian law by an American digital giant” regarding the election.

Neither Apple nor Google have issued a formal statement regarding the removal of the app from the Russian online store.

Millions of Russians are expected to head to polls for three days starting Friday in an election against the backdrop of an unprecedented attack on democracy over the past year.

Navalny spokesman Kira Yamish tweeted that the decision of the American tech giant was “a big disappointment,” “unjustifiable,” and “an act of political censorship.” Zhdanov added that Navalny’s team is considering proceeding against Apple and Google.

A person familiar with Google’s decision told CNN that it blocked the app on the Google Play Store because of a legal “request” from Russian internet regulators. The person said Google had received both publicly reported and private warnings of the indictment against Russian staff.

Russian officials have threatened local Google staff in Russia with criminal charges, according to people familiar with the company’s decision. Russian national media TASS reported Thursday that Russian authorities had directly warned that criminal legal action would be taken to continue “illegal activity and criminal omissions after being warned.”

Those familiar with the company’s decision said Google blocked further downloads of the app, but users who have already downloaded it should not be affected.

Kremlin spokesman Peskov said the move was a “legal requirement” for both platforms to comply with Russian law and welcomed the decision to remove the app.

“The application is illegal on our territory. Both platforms meet the requirements. And according to the wording and spirit of the law, they probably made such a decision, but this question asks their services. Should be directed to, “Peskov said.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., Warner Media Company. all rights reserved.

