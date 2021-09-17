MO engineers pay twice the state’s average wages to drive economic growth, the new report said.





Missouri’s technology industry is still driving economic power despite the widespread unemployment and economic turmoil caused by COVID-19, showing how Show Me State outperforms the country’s technological growth. According to a new report detailing.

One of the key points of the report: The average revenue for all Missouri jobs was $ 64,000 in 2020, while the average revenue for workers in the state’s technology industry was nearly double the $ 112,100.

Missouri Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dan Mehan said Missouri is a new hub in the technology sector, surpassing its neighbors and moving from high-cost coastal markets. He said it offers affordable options to companies considering it. Of its Technology 2030 report.

Among the many benefits our state offers, Missouri has an impressive and diverse technical workforce ready to revitalize a growing technological economy, he continued. Upon reaching this exciting turning point in the state economy, the Missouri Chamber of Commerce is ready to lead efforts to expand the state’s innovation economy.

According to the report, Missouri’s IT sector is expected to grow by 11.6% over the next five years, while technology manufacturing is expected to grow by nearly 12%. (National, technology manufacturing has declined over the past five years, but Missouri’s technology manufacturing has increased by almost 18% over the same period.)

Other findings from the report:

The technology sector contributes 412,000 direct and indirect employment to the state economy, accounting for 14% of Missouri’s workforce.

Missouri ranks among the top 10 states in terms of the percentage of women in technical positions.

Missouri is ranked 8th in the Tech Diversity Index.

The Missouri technician multiplier effect is 2.75. That is, almost two additional jobs are added for each tech job created.

We are pleased that state-wide business organizations such as the Missouri Chamber of Commerce have acknowledged that the technology industry has made a significant contribution to Missouri’s economy. Jefferson City. The story is positive. This aggressiveness continues through the advocacy of meaningful state law that makes Missouri a competitive and welcoming destination for innovative technology companies and their diverse workforce.

Mehan emphasized that work remains to keep Missouri moving in the right direction.

“We have long said that technology is the future of our economy. The Technology 2030 Report makes it clearer than ever that the future is now, he said. Missouri must make some progress in order to take full advantage of its positive trends. We need to improve our broadband and transportation infrastructure. We work today and tomorrow. We need to continue to focus on preparing our workforce for this, and we also need to be proactive in efforts to attract technology investment to cities and small communities throughout the state.

