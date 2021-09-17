Purdue technology for downscaling transistors has the potential to advance semiconductor design





Innovations by researchers at Purdue University, West Lafayette, may help the semiconductor industry design transistors that use smaller, less power, and switch from on to off with less applied voltage. .. As a result, innovation can lead to the production of better, more powerful central processing units, allowing more operations to be calculated with less energy.

Tillmann Kubis is an assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at Purdue’s Elmore Family School of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Katherine Ngai Pesic & Silvaco. He said it was becoming more difficult to meet the performance requirements of nanotransistors.

“We need a sufficiently high on-current and a sufficiently low off-current, and there is enough difference to switch between them,” says Kubis. “These challenges have significantly slowed transistor downscaling over the last eight years, making it increasingly difficult to deploy more powerful CPU generations.”

Kubis and James Charles, senior researchers at the Elmore Family School of Electrical and Computer Engineering, have developed CasFET (Cascade Field Effect Transistor) technology. Introduce a new switching method for transistors. This is similar to the effect observed with a quantum cascade laser.

“CasFETs are a more general approach than the transistor technology we developed a few years ago. We have more flexibility in choosing materials and voltage settings,” says Kubis. “Technically, CasFETs do not require band-to-band tunneling, which may allow semiconductor designers to develop faster switching and more energy efficient transistors.”

Kubis and Charles continue to develop the first CasFET prototype.

“Once that’s a performance goal, we’ll continue to define a concrete CasFET prototype design,” Kubis said.

Kubis has disclosed CasFET innovation to the Purdue Research Foundation Office of Technology Commercialization, which is applying for patent protection from the United States Patent and Trademark Office. You can further commercialize it by contacting Dipak Narula, Assistant Director of Business Development.

